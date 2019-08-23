Oregon’s Second District Representative, Greg Walden (R-Hood River), will hold town halls in Sherman, Gilliam, Morrow, Harney, and Wasco counties beginning next week.
“I’m looking forward to hearing from people throughout the Second District at these five town halls,” Walden said. “In addition to the over 74,000 letters, emails, and phone calls I have responded to over the past year, these town halls help me stay updated on the issues people are facing in our communities. This is a top priority for me.”
These five meetings will bring Walden’s town hall total to 40 in 2019, and an overall total of 188 since 2012. He has held more town halls this year than most lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to Town Hall Project.
Schedule
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Sherman County Town Hall, 9 a.m. at Bob’s Texas T-Bone, 101 1st Street, Rufus.
Gilliam County Town Hall, 11:15 a.m. at Arlington Fire Hall, 1500 Railroad Avenue, Arlington.
Morrow County Town Hall, 2:15 p.m. at Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main Street, Heppner.
Thursday, August 29, 2019
Harney County Town Hall, 11 a.m. at Harney County Chamber of Commerce, Conference Room, 484 N. Broadway Avenue, Burns.
Friday, August 30, 2019
Wasco County Town Hall, 9:30 a.m., Tygh School Community Center, 57594 Havens Avenue, Tygh Valley.
