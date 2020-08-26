Children and teachers are beginning to get ready for school starting soon. First Book Hood River County and First Book Wasco County are also getting ready for the new school year.
In August, First Book will be doing its annual fundraising effort in order to have enough funds to give out fall grants to local literacy programs. Book grants will be given in mid-September in Wasco County and early October in Hood River County, according to a press release. First Book grants are crucial to children learning to read as we are in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, noted First Book’s Nancy Johanson-Paul. Low income children have few early literacy books of their own in their home and need new books to keep them excited about learning to read.
From Tygh Valley Head Start — First Books are such a valuable resource but especially during this time. During the classroom closures and stay at home orders due to COVID-19, parents were not able to access community resources such as school and the library leaving some children with very limited access to books to read. Receiving these books builds on the children’s home library and promotes reading at home but also gave families and children a ray of sunshine during this very difficult, uncertain time. The teacher from Tygh Valley said, “The children were so happy to get books hand delivered from their teachers, after not seeing us for so long. Every little face lit up with a big smile when they got their books.”
From The Next Door Family Services Home Visiting Program — One 2-year-old was so enthusiastic about her new book she handed it to her dad and climbed into his lap and asked him to read it immediately. It was a sweet moment between father and daughter, noted Johanson Paul. A preschool-aged boy was so thrilled to receive a book called “Diapers are not forever” that he took it to the bathroom with him and asked his Mom to read it while he was sitting on the potty. “This is a perfect example of how the content of books can be meaningful to the child’s experience as well as teach literacy skills that will last a lifetime,” Johanson Paul said.
All of the funds received will go towards books for children through the national First Book Marketplace www.firstbook.org. Books cost an average of $3 and are popular books children love to read. Book grants are given to local literacy and school programs. For more information on this local effort, contact Johanson Paul at 541-490-5330 or nancypaul@gorge.net. Tax deductible donations can be sent to First Book Hood River, PO Box 221, Hood River, OR 97031 or First Book Wasco, PO Box 82, The Dalles, OR 97058.
United Way of the Columbia Gorge helps fund this literacy effort. Volunteers are needed to serve on the Board, advertise the program, write grants, and assist in fundraising efforts. Any funds sent to the national First Book office will be used for their nationwide effort rather than specifically in Hood River and Wasco counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.