Wasco County is soliciting Requests for Qualifications from qualified attorneys to serve as its general counsel. Submission requirements can be found on the home page of the County website: www.wasco.co.or.us. Submission deadline is 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13.
HOT JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Man arrested after shots fired in TD
- Rodeo announcer Grossmiller dies
- Deputy shortage at WCSO
- For the Record, From Aug. 28
- Jacob “Jake” Grossmiller
- CGCC expands community education classes
- Waldron Drugstore demolition on hold
- Looking Back on Sept. 1
- James Ernest Corsale
- City to seek proposals for Tony’s Building
Images
Videos
TV Listings
National Entertainment News
Online Poll
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.