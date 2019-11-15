The Wasco County Cultural Trust Coalition is seeking applications for grant funding of projects and activities in the arts, heritage and humanities in Wasco County.
The Coalition distributes Oregon Cultural Trust dollars every year to develop multicultural awareness, support experimental or small projects, explore and celebrate the geographic diversity in the county and expose children to arts, humanities and local heritage.
Deadline for applications is Nov. 22, 2019. Grant guidelines and applications are available at www.wascoculturaltrust.org.
Oregon Cultural Trust funds come from endowments, sale of license plates and donations from businesses and individuals. Individuals receive an Oregon tax credit for their donation to the Oregon Cultural Trust if it is a matching donation to over 1,400 statewide non-profit organizations in the arts, humanities and heritage.
For more information contact Corliss Marsh at 541-296-8618 or via email at wascoctc@gmail.com.
