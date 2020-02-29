The Wasco County Cultural Trust Coalition awarded $11,350 in grants to 12 projects on Feb. 8 in a ceremony at The Dalles Art Center. Coalition board member Corliss Marsh said the awards went to projects which fit into the coalition’s three priorities of youth, multiculturalism and service to the entirety of Wasco County.
Marsh said the coalition typically awards around $9,000 in grants annually and had some leftover money from last year’s grants to use this year.
The coalition distributes funds locally from the Oregon Cultural Trust, Marsh said. Their yearly total is a percentage—determined by population—of the statewide trust’s annual allocation, Marsh said.
Youth focus
Eight of the projects receiving grants directly involve Wasco County youth. Marsh said kids are the coalition’s “number one priority.”
Coalition board member Leslie Nelson said these projects are for everyone in the county to enjoy but they focus on reaching youth.
South Wasco Youth Programs director Amber Anderson said her non-profit work was funded almost entirely by grants like this until she started receiving donations from individuals in the last few years.
Anderson runs summer camps and after school programs at Maupin Elementary School. She said her S.L.A.M. (science, literacy, arts and math) summer camps focus on keeping kids from disengaging intellectually and forgetting what they learned during the previous school year.
“We were able to get the school to do a little bit of testing a couple of years in a row and the kids that attended S.L.A.M. slid about 50 percent less,” Anderson said.
Corin Parker, who teaches music at Chenowith Elementary School, received grants for two projects she’s working on as Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s education outreach director. One is a youth choir which she hopes to take on the road and the other is a summer drama camp where students will learn stagecraft and perform “Frozen.”
Parker said there are “huge gaps” around culture, art and music in kids’ lives.
“I think the schools have to do more, but I also think the community as a whole needs to be more in tune with it. I also think that every individual family is losing it,” Parker said.
Parker said her older students, fourth and fifth graders, are “blown away” when she points out that the media they consume is created by working artists.
“I think just knowing that they can create the art instead of just sitting in front of a television and watching it is a big difference,” she said.
Marsh said exposing children to culture and the arts helps make them better citizens.
“It adds so much to the community to have kids that are engaged and learning not just ‘ABCs’ but culture, arts and music,” Marsh said.
Artistic support
Columbia Gorge Community College Library Director Dylan McManus said art education teaches students critical thinking and problem solving. Art education also teaches students to willingly accept criticism, he said.
McManus received a Cultural Trust grant for a September gallery show which will feature prints made by artists from the Mexican state Oaxaca. He said he hopes the show, which will feature artists’ statements in English and Spanish, will empower Hispanic students.
“By showing art that is culturally diverse, not rooted in a single style, you can empower those people who might think their art isn’t of value because it doesn’t fit in a traditional western mold,” McManus said.
“Then think about what that does to design. Think about what that does to problem solving, what it does to product design. Think about what it does to a community,” McManus said.
McManus said art training is more practical and economically valuable than some realize.
“Every brand needs a logo. Every wall needs a piece of art or it’s boring,” McManus said. “There’s a reason art is on the wall. There’s a reason we turn music on. What would a dentist’s office be if there was no art on the wall? It would be a very scary place,” McManus said.
Oregon Cultural Trust spokesperson Carrie Kikel said the trust has issued $259,466 in grants to Wasco County since it was created by the state legislature in 2001. The trust is funded entirely from donations through the Cultural Trust tax credit and sales of the Cultural Trust license plate, Kikel said.
Kikel said 42 Wasco County residents contributed to the Oregon Cultural Trust in 2018. She said the trust has received 147 donations from residents of the county since the its founding.
