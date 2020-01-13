Weather closures and delays as of Monday, 6 a.m. Additional closures will be added at top of list as received.
The Columbia River Gorge Commission Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 14, 2020, has been canceled. The meeting has been rescheduled for January 21, 2020.
Lyle Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No Appleton Buses/REACH and AFTERCARE CANCELLED UPDATE
Mid-Columbia Children's Council - WhiteSalmon: 2 hour delay for Head Start and Early Head Start
Centerville Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. Ahola on Snow Route
Mid-Columbia Children's Council - Goldendale: 2 hr late start for Head Start and ECEAP.
White Salmon Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
Goldendale Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
Mill A Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes
