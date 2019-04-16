Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.
APRIL
Wednesday, April 17
TANGO LESSONS: Learn to Tango in The Gorge. Tango dance lessons are offered weekly in The Dalles on Wednesday evenings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Uppercut Barber Shop 300 E 3rd Street (they will resume at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church April 17th). For more information follow us on Facebook at “Gorge Tango” and Gorgedance.com.
BOOK CLUB: Teen book club, 5 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. The group will be discussing “We Were Liars,” by E. Lockhart.
ROTARY CLUB: The Dalles Rotary Club meets weekly every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 West 10th Street, The Dalles. On the program for the April 17 meeting is Lisa Farquharson (The Dalles Chamber of Commerce—Cherry Festival update.)
Thursday, April 18
REDSIDES POWWOW: Redsides Powwow with host drum “Black Lodge Singers.” Dinner 5 p.m. at Maupin Elementary gym, social dancing and games at 6:30 p.m. in the high school gym. All dancers and drummers are welcome to this community event.
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Luise Langheinrich, chair of the Main Street board, on cool potential projects. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
