Email community events to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com. Listings are free.
Ongoing
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: The Dalles Meals On Wheels is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver meals to our home bound individuals. We deliver meals to over 100 people a day Monday through Friday. Seven volunteers are needed each day to ensure seniors and the disabled have access to adequate nutrition. Deliveries start around 11 a.m. Most drivers are done by noon. Call 541-298-8333 to get an application or stop by our office located in The Dalles Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St, The Dalles.
COMMUNITY RESPONSE: Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Training comes to The Dalles in January, with three options available: Two weekends; Friday, Jan. 10, 5:30 – 9 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Friday, Jan. 17, 5:50 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 18 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or as a six-week series on Thursday evenings beginning Jan. 16 and ending Feb.20; or a week-long series starting Monday, March 9 through Friday, March 13, from 1 – 5 p.m.
January
Saturday, January 11
BLANKET DRIVE: The Wasco County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) is hosting its 7th Annual Blanket Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All items collected will be donated to The Warming Place in The Dalles. The Warming Place is also in need of warm socks. Other warming item (such as coats and gloves) will also be accepted. Stop by the parking lot at 523 East 3rd St., across the street from Sawyer’s Ace Hardware. Donors can simply pull up to the curb to drop off new or gently used and washed blankets, socks and other warming items.
SATURDAY BINGO: Saturday Night Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. An additional $850 payout for a blackout in 55 numbers or less on the final game. Minimum buy-in is $10. Doors open 4 p.m., Bingo at 6 p.m. Ages 8 to 18 years must be accompanied by a legal guardian. New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, January 16
KIWANIS PROGRAM: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s Pizza in The Dalles, visitors welcome. This week’s meeting includes a presentation by Tracy Witkowski, who will talk about foster parenting. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
Thursday, January 23
KIWANIS PROGRAM: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s, visitors welcome. This week’s meeting includes presentation by Carol Dowsett, new principal at Col. Wright Elementary School. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
Thursday, January 30
KIWANIS PROGRAM: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s Pizza in The Dalles, visitors welcome. This week’s meeting is a club business meeting. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.