MAY
Saturday, May 18
BROADWAY DANCING: “Broadway Dancing Through the Decades,” featuring over 40 Gorge-area dancers, presented by Plays for Non-Profits, starts 7:30 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 East 4th Street, The Dalles. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors/students; proceeds benefit Columbia Gorge Company Dancers.
BOOK SIGNING: Mike and Kristy Westby, authors of “Columbia River Gorge: An Explorer’s Guide,” will be in The Dalles 4 p.m. at Klindt’s Booksellers and Stationers, 315 E. 2nd St. Event is free and open to the public.
Sunday, May 19
BOOK CLUB: Klindt’s Community Book Club discussion at Klindt’s Booksellers, 315 East 2nd Street, The Dalles, 6:30 p.m. The group will discuss “Catch-22,” by Joseph Heller. Free and open to the public, but RSVP suggested.
BROADWAY DANCING: “Broadway Dancing Through the Decades,” featuring over 40 Gorge-area dancers, presented by Plays for Non-Profits, starts 1:30 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 East 4th Street, The Dalles. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors/students; proceeds benefit Columbia Gorge Company Dancers.
Monday, May 20
LYLE LIONS: Club meeting. Potluck at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 pm. Public is welcome.
BOOK DISCUSSION: Community book discussion of “Memory’s Last Breath,” by Gerda Saunders, at 6 p.m. in The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library meeting room.
Tuesday, May 21
RETIRED EDUCATORS: Unit 20, Oregon Retired Educators, will meet at noon, at the Imperial River Company in Maupin. The program will be provided by Sue & Phil Hukari and will cover their European trip last year. To make your luncheon reservation, contact Julie Carter at 541-705-0047. Guests are welcome.
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of 5th St. & Hwy 14. Everyone is welcome.
LIBRARY MEETING: Library Board meeting, 4 p.m., at the Southern Wasco County Library in Maupin. Anyone with concerns they would like shared with the board should contact Jeff Wavrunek at 541-296-2815.
Wednesday, May 22
DEMENTIA EDUCATION: Educational session on dementia led by Britta Wilson, MA in Gerontology and program coordinator for Volunteers in Action at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, 6 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library meeting room. Call 541-296-2815.
