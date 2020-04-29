Warmer nights make stargazing more comfortable in May
Welcome to May, and I hope everyone is doing well. You have to wait a bit longer for dark skies this month, but the warmer temperatures make it more comfortable when taking in the stellar views. Check out May’s night skies!
A few weeks ago, I was hoping that I’d be announcing the approach of a bright, naked-eye comet in May. Alas, it appears that comet ATLAS is breaking up, and will not be the next “great comet.” The name comes from the telescope system that discovered it, the “Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System.” It consists of two telescopes in Hawaii which are designed to alert us to asteroids that may impact Earth, hopefully giving us enough time to evacuate areas that may be struck. The comet it discovered caused excitement because it became relatively bright, when out near the orbit of Mars, and also because it appears to closely follow the orbit of the great comet of 1844.
The only planets visible in May’s evening skies are Venus and Mercury. Dazzling Venus will be visible the entire month, the brightest “star” in the western sky after sunset. Look above Venus and to the right of the planet, and find the bright star Capella, in the constellation Auriga. Capella is the sixth-brightest star in our sky, and its light is no competition for Venus.
Look for little Mercury after the middle of the month, below Venus. While nowhere near as bright as Venus, it shines brighter than nearby stars. Mercury is never very far from the Sun in our sky, so you need a good view of the western horizon to pick it out. Mercury will climb higher in the sky as the days go by and will be very close to Venus on May 21, a good time to search for it.
The planets Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars are visible in the morning sky. If you are an early riser, look for them low in the southeast before sunrise. On May 12 through May 14, the waning Moon will join the three planets for a very pretty view, a nice reason to get up a bit early.
Time to get out those binoculars again. This month, look for an open star cluster in the constellation Coma Berenices (“Berenices Hair”), the Coma cluster. The cluster is made up of about 40 stars that are related — all about the same distance from us, and in the same area of space.
The cluster is large enough in our sky that you can only see a bit of it in a telescope, but binoculars show the entire cluster. Where to look? Face south, and look up to find the Big Dipper, in the constellation Ursa Major, high overhead. Follow the curve of the dipper’s handle south to a bright star, Arcturus. Look to the right of Arcturus to find an area with a faint cluster of stars, right “below” the dipper’s handle. If you are in a dark area, you can pick out some of the individual stars, but if you’re near lights, you may not see it, or see it only as a very faint glow. Check out the picture with this article for help.
We bid farewell to some of the winter constellations in May, and greet the stars of summer rising in the east. Familiar Orion is only in the sky during twilight early in May, and completely set by the end of the month. Auriga and Gemini are close behind. In the east, Hercules, Lyra, and Cygnus (also known as the Northern Cross) are rising. By late May, the summer Milky Way is above the horizon by 10 p.m.
Enjoy May’s dark skies!
