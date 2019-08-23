Local businesses are teaming up for the fifth year to bring “Wheels of Hope” to a Gorge family in need.
Sponsored by Bicoastal Media, Gills Point S Tire & Auto Service, Ray Schultens Motors and Columbia Veterinary Hospital, the project selects one family from a pool of community-nominated families to receive a car for their travel needs; this year the car is a 2014 Ford Fiesta.
“We’ve got four years under our belt now,” said Bill Nielsen, sales manager at Bicoastal. “It’s important for the local businesses to be able to give back to the community, and great to help a family who’s fallen on hard times.”
Since 2015, Wheels of Hope has gifted four vehicles to Gorge families. In 2015 the recipient was a single mother of five whose vehicle had broken down; in 2016 a couple with a five-year-old child who needed frequent medical treatment in Portland received a car after their old one broke; in 2017 a single mother of three whose family had been evacuated due to the Eagle Creek Fire received a car so she wouldn’t have to rely on borrowing one; and in 2018 a single mother of three who worked at an area hospital received that year’s car.
Each recipient was initially nominated by community members and eventually selected by a committee of people who work in social services.
This year’s recipient has yet to be selected. “People in the community can nominate families and tell their story,” said Nielsen. “They can visit one of our vehicle stop events and fill out a form or visit the Bicoastal media website.”
Nominations must be entered before 5 p.m. on Oct. 7. The vehicle will be gifted on or around Oct. 31. The selected nominee will receive the Ford Fiesta “as is” with no warranty; selectee will be responsible for maintenance, taxes, licensing and applicable fees. Nominees must be 18 years or older, have a valid drivers license, proof of citizenship and evidence that insurance will be secured. No purchase is necessary and all contestants must acknowledge, as a condition of entry, that Bicoastal Media has the right to publicize and/or broadcast their name, character, likeness or voice.
As the October date approaches, Bicoastal and other sponsors will be hosting and attending Wheels of Hope vehicle stops throughout the months; specific dates and times will be announced on Bicoastal radio stations and social media.
“I truly appreciate that families are in need in our community,” said Cynthia Lindsay, owner of Columbia Veterinary Hospital. “We live in a beautiful place but there are definite travel challenges, especially with the lack of public transportation. The struggle of families with children or health issues who don’t have reliable transportation is an important one to me.”
Visit Gorgeradio.com for more information on Wheels of Hope and the nomination process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.