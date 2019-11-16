Real estate brokers throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington are gearing up for Windermere Real Estate’s annual Share the Warmth campaign. Now through Dec. 18, Windermere brokers will be collecting new or gently used adult-sized coats and twin-sized blankets for community members in need.
In the Columbia River Gorge, the donations will be distributed by local charities and shelters, including WINGS, Soroptimist International, Washington Gorge Action Program, as well as local schools and sheriff’s offices.
Those who want to help can stop by participating Windermere offices to drop off donations.
Windermere’s Columbia River Gorge locations are:
• Bingen: 106 W. Steuben
• Cascade Locks: 651 Wa Na Pa St.
• Hood River: 504 Cascade Avenue and 315 Oak Street
• The Dalles: 122 E 2nd Street
• Stevenson: 220 SW Second Street
• White Salmon: 216 E Jewett Boulevard
“Share the Warmth is a prime example of how Windermere Real Estate brokers step up to help those in need in our local neighborhoods,” said Scott Mitchelson, president of Windermere Services Company in Oregon and SW Washington. “Every year, I’m amazed by the generosity of our neighbors and am grateful that we operate in communities that take care of each other in times of need.”
Windermere Real Estate is ranked the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 6,500 agents serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Mexico.
