The first copy of the Shaniko Leader came to hand today. It is a clean, handsome eight-column sheet, well edited and full of bright, well-told paragraphs of local and personal happenings of the new town. There is no mistaking its politics. It is Republican to the core. Brother Holder probably could not straddle the fence if he tried to, and evidently does not want to even if he could. We welcome this new addition to the Republican Journalism of Wasco County.
No small amount of amusement was caused on the streets Thursday when the little Shetland pony, belonging to Donald Briggs, made a break for liberty. In some way, the cart was overturned at Third and State streets, Hood River, and the driver thrown out. The pony objected to this state of affairs and started at a lively pace down State Street to second, where he went over to Oak and up Fourth Street. Here, he made another turn and was stopped near the Stanley-Smith lumber yard. No material damage was done, and no one injured, but it was amusing to see the little fellow making such big efforts to create excitement.
Perhaps at no period during the history of fruit growing in Hood River has any implement provide itself of more actual value in an emergency than the tractor. Owing to unusual weather conditions which prevailed through March and the first three weeks of April, few orchards in the valley were in such shape that they could be plowed and harrowed. When the weather did improve, many orchardists found that other work had so accumulated that between spraying and pruning, they had little time to spare for soil cultivation.
This is the climax which has given the tractor an opportunity to prove its value, and owners of these steel horses now find that, apart from the facility with which they have been able to plow and harrow their own orchards, there are plenty of orchardists not so favorably equipped that are prepared to pay a good price to owners of tractors who will plow and harrow their orchards.
1930 — 90 years ago
The partial eclipse of the sun was, as prophesied by astronomers, on time Monday. One of the direct results was a total eclipse of business, for employs and employers, armed with strips of film, smoked glass or colored glasses, made frequent trips to the sidewalk to watch the passage of the moon across the face of Old Sol.
Fifty years ago, the 29th of this month, Riverside Church was organized and its first minister, the Rev. E.D. Howells, called. Articles of incorporation were filed a few months later, in February 1891, with J.H. Dukes, J.N. McCoy and C.P. Heald as the three incorporators. These, with Mrs. Dukes and Mrs. Heald, compromised the first five members to appear on the church roll. At the time of organization, the only resources consisted of a building fund of $600.
Cascade Locks and Hood River, along with a majority of other cities in the Pacific Northwest, will go on daylight saving time early this coming Sunday morning. By a preponderant majority, voters in the city of Cascade Locks voted in favor of the fast time move. Hood River city council had previously passed an ordinance in favor of daylight saving time, effective between April 30 and September 5.
WAMIC — Fifty-one head of yearling cattle were found dead and dying in a WY Ranch pasture on Tygh Ridge Thursday by Willis Farlow, who went there with salt for the cattle. He rushed to a telephone and called a veterinarian from The Dalles, who at first was unable to make a diagnosis. After eliminating a number of illnesses, he began looking for something that might have poisoned the animals. It was discovered in an old building — weed poison, a salty powder left over from morning glory treatment.
A new emergency plan designed specifically for Hood River County will go into mails this week to every county resident, according to Jan Kurahara, Civil Defense director. The project, more than a year in the planning, provides information on maps telling residents the shelter where they should go in case of a nuclear emergency. Buildings throughout the county with adequate protection factors have been designated as fallout prevention shelters.
The Evangelical Church, The Dalles, will celebrate a special day Sunday. Eleven years ago an indebtedness of $18,000 was incurred when the local church was required to pay a settlement sum to withdraw from merger with the Methodist Church. A mortgage was secured and, now paid, will be burned Sunday.
Spring and fishing season is here and so is the Second Annual Maupin Daze featuring breakfast, road runs, a parade, food and crafts, Bingo, a soap box derby and raft races.
The Marina Green is actually looking green, with the installation of a new lawn on the former weed- and rock-covered area. Landscape workers “hydroseeded” the 110,000-square-foot expanse south of the marina basin Tuesday, spraying a liquefied mixture of grass seed, mulch and fertilizer over the prepared ground. The $70,942 project, approved by the Port of Hood River last year, included the installation of a drainage and irrigation system, placement of topsoil and application of grass seed.
The Upper Valley Lions Club is already making plans for the Pancake Breakfast for Mother’s Day, May 9. The Lions serve pancakes once a month each second Sunday from 7-11 a.m., and Mother’s Day is special, with each lady receiving a free breakfast. According to President Roger Nelson, the club has to order an exceptional amount of supplies, serving “conservatively 300 people.” Roger added, “We will have to make a minimum of 70 pounds of sausage and 40 dozen eggs. It usually involves 50 pounds of pancake batter, as well.”
Compiled by Trisha Walker, Emily Fitzgerald and Mark Gibson, Columbia Gorge News.
