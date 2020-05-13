Sun West Management of Salem has announced plans to build a $5 million assisted care residential facility with 70 apartments in the Sieverkropp addition behind the Hood River Shopping Center.
With only two more business days left to turn in ballots for the 2000 primary election, The Dalles School District officials must be wondering whether enough ballots will be turned in on time. Only 36.6 percent of registered voters in The Dalles School District had turned in ballots as of Friday. With state laws requiring a turnout of 50 percent of more to validate money measures, 14 percent of the 7,267 registered voters in the district still need to turn in ballots to make the vote count—and that’s regardless of whether a majority vote in favor of the $16.5 million middle school bond or not.
Rainy weather has dampened their spirits and the unyielding pavement played havoc with their feet, but 95 out of 152 people completed Hood River’s March of Dimes Superwalk on Saturday.
A school bus carrying 11 members of the Petersburg sixth grade class went off the Old Dufur Highway this morning, but the students and two adults apparently escaped serious injury in the accident. The bus was headed south toward Dufur, taking students on a field trip.
WASHINGTON (UPI)—A federal judge ruled Tuesday President Carter does not have the power to impose a 10-cent-a-gallon fee on gasoline, a price hike which was to take effect on Tuesday.
1970-50 years ago
A citizens committee in The Dalles has submitted a petition to the Oregon State Board of Education asking formation of a community college in Wasco County. Some 615 names were on a petition which will be considered by the board at a meeting Friday. Boundaries they propose include all of Wasco County except a portion at the southern end which is already in the Central Oregon Community college district.
1960—60 years ago
The State Board of Health has recommended that parents obtain birth certificates as soon as possible for all children who will pre-register next month for entry into Oregon schools for the first time this fall.
First man-of-ware to transit the 27-foot Columbia River Channel from Vancouver to The Dalles, to be opened to service soon, will arrive here at about 3 p.m. Friday, May 20, to be welcomed at Port of The Dalles dock to the accompaniment of band music and the blare of bugles.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church in The Dalles has launched an extensive campaign in support of St. Mary’s Academy for the construction of a convent to house the teaching sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary, and an all-Purpose Hall which provide facilities for a year-around athletic program along with kitchen facilities.
1940—80 years ago
For the first, and probably the last time of their lives, four baby beavers had the smell of printer’s ink wafted across their nostrils on Monday of this week, when Walter Leonard brought them to the (Hood River) News office to have their picture taken by Howard E. Jones.
Opening up of orchard and ranch work, combined with WPA activities, have combined to reduce direct relief costs, according to figures submitted to the Hood River County Public Welfare commission at the monthly meeting this week.
The preliminary count of population in the City of Hood River in the 16th census indicated that a steady growth has been evident in the past 10 years since the most recent census was taken. Tentative figures give the population of the city as 3,281 persons, as compared with 2,757 on April 1, 1930. The figures will be most gratifying to residents who have expressed the though that, while the valley may have gained in population, there are indications that the town may have lost some population.
R.A. Collins was in the city yesterday. There is nothing unusual in that, as he is often here from his dairy ranch on Dee Flat. But this was not an ordinary visit; rather it was a red-letter day in his life. He had come down to take delivery of three thoroughbred cows sired by a son of the world-famed Poppy Suzie, and from the famous herd of Ed. Carey of Carlton. These cows were brought over the highway from Newberg and his many friends will readily forgive Rory for being “all fussed up” when he found that work on the highway would delay their arrival a few hours.
1910—110 years ago
According to a story told by Jos. Doran who was stopping at the Hotel Oregon, he was held up and robbed Sunday night of a watch and $35. He was invited by strangers to take a walk, then robbed at Fourth and Columbia Streets at point of thug’s gun.
Being awakened before daylight a few mornings ago by a feline serenade we happened to think that it was about the proper hour according to Gene Bush to see the comet. Attiring ourselves in a pair of slippers and an expectant smile we fell over chair and landed on the front porch. After scanning the horizon for some time through an old boot leg we located what seemed to be an extra large star that was up later than usual. We gazed in vain for a sight of the tail of wonder taht has been pictured in everything from Hostetter’s almanac to the Police Gazette, but nary a tail could we find. The astral visitor was finally was finally located over Frank Button’s hen house.
The Hood River Apple Vinegar Company is not meeting with much success in inducing owners of young orchards to plant cucumbers as a filler that it expected and believes that many growers are neglecting a fine opportunity to get a paying crop the first year. The company, which has been experimenting with pickles, has discovered that a successful and paying business can be built up here in this line if it can secure the cooperation of growers, and also that cucumbers will pay as an orchard filler better than anything that can be planted and at less trouble and expense.
