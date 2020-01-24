These are the faces of #TheDalles Behind The Business Photo Project. The business owners, crews, families and more.
This is home. This is the town our children move back to raise their family in. This is the town visitors stop by and fall in love with. This is the town full of history where every old building carries a story. This is the town where we support our small business owners, our teachers, our coaches, and our friends.
We honor our service men, lining our sidewalks with American flags on holidays. We take care of our vets and help them live their best life after service. We show appreciation and respect to our police, fire-crews and other community service people.
This is the town people visit to see the bald eagles, to fish in our river and lakes, to hike, bike, kayak and paddle-board.
This is where you go to stop by the local cafe for the best coffee or tea in town. This is the town people stop to check out the huge murals on our buildings, to shop our small community stores, to eat at locally owned restaurants, to play baseball in our fields, basketball on our courts, swim in our community pool and so much more!
This is where the community is friendly and a honk of a horn is a familiar greeting.
This is where our children thrive by exploring various sports, joining in activities at the library, and almost always run into a familiar face while playing at the park.
This town supports our children in music, art, sports and personal training like cross fit, gymnastics, karate and more.
This is the town where we take care of our elderly, watch out for our teens, and prepare our young adults for life after school.
This is the town with dogs in every store greeting each visitor with a sniff. In this town you will feel welcomed. You are no stranger here, and your bartender and barista know your order. This town is full of familiar faces, kind smiles, and welcomes you with a nod.
This is The Dalles, and we are a great community!
Angela Pollard is a photographer in The Dalles. The commentary above is an introduction to her project featuring local business people holding #thedalles signs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.