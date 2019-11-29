In 2000, the Razor scooter made its market debut and was an instant success. Awarded Toy of the Year, this colorful-wheeled, slim and foldable aluminum scooter quickly became the top desire of every kid in America old enough to walk—but not drive—including my own children. They retailed for about $100, ridiculously out of range for a young family like ours.
Shortly thereafter, on Black Friday, K-Mart advertised Razor scooters for just $10 each. My husband and I could hardly believe it! We were going to make our two kids’ wildest dreams come true that Christmas.
I stayed home with our children nestled all snug in their beds that Black Friday morning while my husband braved the dark and frigid weather to stand in line outside K-Mart and wait for the store to open at 5 a.m. Fortunately, he was one of the first in line.
Then the doors opened.
Two women pushed past him, each racing to grab a shopping cart. As he walked directly to the toy department to collect two scooters for our children, these women ran past him, pushing their shopping carts.
In the two minutes it took my husband to get to the toy department with several other shoppers, these women had emptied the Razor display and loaded their shopping carts with every last one of the sought-after scooters.
He left the store that day disappointed and disgusted with their greed, vowing never to shop on Black Friday again.
I’ve often thought about that early, frenzied, Black Friday foray. We have watched it play out on television at stores around the nation each November on the day after we all gave thanks for mostly non-material blessings, like family, friends, and good health.
It would be easy to shake my head at these people who are grab all they can get, pushing others out of their way or stepping on or over them to get it. But aren’t we all like that?
We may (hopefully) be more restrained in our quest for the most or the best for ourselves and our families, regardless of the cost to others, but we still seek self first. We are driven to protect and promote our individual interests to the detriment of others. We all, like sheep, have gone astray; each of us has turned to our own way, caring most for us—not them.
Yet, we each have the capacity to transcend self-interest, to pursue the welfare of others in addition to—and even at the sacrifice of—our own. It all begins with grace.
Grace is the gift of unmerited favor. It is a blessing we did not earn or deserve. Grace is giving back better than we have been given. To give grace, we must first understand and receive it ourselves. We must grasp the truth that we have been blessed by God so that we may be a blessing to others.
As you shop this holiday season, light a candle of hope in the cold and the dark. When you feel your blood pressure rising and patience plummeting, ask God for the strength to be kind and courteous to the least deserving. Remember that defensiveness is the mark of a fool, but grace is evidence of the presence of providence.
Give the gift of grace to the rude man next to you in line. Let him go first. The storms of life may have left him ravaged, while you have come through them weathered and worn, but wiser.
Give grace to the curt, tired-of-being-friendly, tired-of-standing-on-my-feet, tired-of-listening-to-customers-complain store checker. Let the smile on your face reach your eyes, fill with compassion, and find hers. Open your mouth and respond with a compliment instead of a complaint.
Scan your surroundings for someone to help. Carry a heavy burden for another. Buy a latte for a gas station attendant whom you do not know. Yield a preferred parking place. Instead of raised eyebrows, give the weary, harried parent with the crying child a helping hand, or at least a look of understanding. Pull out a twenty instead of a one-dollar bill for the Salvation Army kettle or the needy human soul at the intersection.
Save a scooter for the next person.
See the delays and disruptions in your plans as divine appointments scheduled for both your good and the good of another human being, one who is just like you—in need of grace and mercy.
You are blessed. Go be a blessing. Give thanks, and then give the gift of grace this holiday season.
Karen Wilson is a wife, mother, grandmother and resident of The Dalles.
