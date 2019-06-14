Barb Haren of The Dalles has been named its 2019 “Woman of Achievement” by Pi Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma.
Haren taught high school level business classes for about 30 years.
After retirement, Haren focused on her music. As a pianist, she has accompanied middle and high school choirs, Cascade Singers, church choir and plays in the church handbell choir.
Formed in 1929, Delta Kappa Gamma is structured at three levels: Local, state and international.
It’s mission is to promote the professional and personal growth of educators.
In the Mid-Columbia, Pi Chapter awards scholarships and grants under the leadership of its president, Debi Ferrer.
