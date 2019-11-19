Pictured are, from left: Denver Neill eludes a tackler in the second half of Saturday’s 4A state playoff game versus Tillamook. Neill rushed for 73 yards and a score in the Riverhawks’ 58-51 triumph to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 1993; TD senior wideout Zac Anderson hauled in five passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, as the Hawks erased a 30-28 halftime deficit with a 30-21 second-half outburst; Ben Nelson finds some daylight on a big gain in Saturday’s 4A contest at Sid White Field. TD travels to Hermiston for a semifinal tilt at 5:30 p.m. Saturday; Senior running back Okean Green combined for 232 yards and five touchdowns to help vault The Dalles to a 58-51 comeback win over Tillamook Saturday in The Dalles; Riverhawk fullback Dalles Seufalemua breaks tackles on his way to a big gain in 4A playoff action Saturday in The Dalles. TD racked up 500 yards of offense, 302 through the ground game on 46 attempts; and axon Pullen spearheaded a special teams explosion with an 89-yard kickoff return in Saturday’s state matchup against No. 15-seeded Tillamook. Overall, Pullen totaled 133 yards in returns.