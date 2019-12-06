Karen Paulson and Gary Conley contributed to this report.
Last week’s History Mystery, above, was reproduced from a photograph published Thursday, Oct. 1, 1959, in The Dalles Optimist, a weekly newspaper in The Dalles. It shows the “nearly new post office in the busy Deschutes river town of Maupin in central Wasco County.” A second picture showed “Postmaster Ruth McLeod and Clerk Flora Moynihan,” and noted the post office was established Dec. 18, 1909.
Karen Paulson of Maupin recognized the post office. “My mother was the Rural Carrier for 17 years, working six days a week and driving more than 100 miles daily to deliver mail to the residents of Juniper Flat,” she said. “This route goes as far as the Highway 26/216 Junction up in the mountains.”
“I remember when I was in grade school we got to go on a tour through the post office and the postmaster explained the operation and showed us how letters were canceled on a hand-cranked canceling machine. I didn’t realize that one day I would work in this post office for 13 1/2 years as the rural carrier,” she added. She said the building underwent a ‘facelift’ more than ten years ago and now looks a little different on the roofline.
