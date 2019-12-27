Last week’s History Mystery photo, at top, shows the steam-powered sternwheeler Georgie Burton. Above is a second view of the wreck. Both were scanned from black-and-white negatives sent to the Chronicle by a member of the Cushing family.
The photograph shows the aftermath of the Columbia River flood waters receding in June of 1948.
Gary Elkinton wrote that “with much fanfare, the sternwheeler Georgie Burton had left Portland and traveled upriver to The Dalles in 1947. It was planned to become a maritime museum. When the Columbia River flooded in 1948, the sternwheeler was moored in the Celilo Canal just east of The Dalles. The steamer broke it’s mooring during the flood. As the flood waters receded, the Goergie Burton broke its keel after settling on top of the canal’s wall. The Georgie Burton was launched on the date of the Great San Francisco earthquake in 1906.
Myron Egbert said The Dalles Yacht Club and the City of The Dalles had planned the transfer of the stearnwheeler to serve as a museum. The Portland Yacht Club was also involved. He said the steering wheel had been restored and was now on display at the yacht club, as was the ship’s flag and a few other items rescued from the flood waters.
Terray Harmon noted that the boiler was believed to remain in deep water offshore from the Port of The Dalles.
