Gary Conley, Terray Harmon, Russ Brown, Mike Kilkenney, Linda Holcomb, Lee Langston and Mary Zachariasen contributed to this report.
Last week’s History Mystery, above, is from a historical calendar published by the Wasco County Historical Society for 1993, above the month of January. The caption reads, “Photographed during construction, the first post office to be built by the government for The Dalles went into service in 1916. Oscar Wenderoth, supervising architect of the U.S. Treasury Department, directed the project. Smooth-faced Tenino sandstone covered the exterior, and the stately colonnade of the two-story porch distinguished the entrance. The building, remaining in service today (1993), replaced one burned in August 1914 during the so-called Odd Fellows fire that claimed several buildings on the north side of Second Street in the 400 block. A news story in 1915 said George Isakson, Portland, received the construction contract at $73,978 and a $60,000 appropriation covered furnishings and equipment. An additional occupant in this new federal building was the U.S. Land Office. Appearing in this photo at right is the old Hotel Dalles, where the Tapadera motel and restaurant are now (1993) located.”
Gary Conley pointed out the Clocktower Ales building at left, which served as a funeral home and a Masonic Hall for many years. Linda Holcomb said it was the Smith Calloway Funeral Home.
Russ Brown noted the picture is “almost too easy for old people.” Mike Kilkenney noted the original post office is now occupied by Amerititle, and is across from the new post office.
Pictured below, a collection of photographs of the old post office from the archives of The Dalles Chronicle.
