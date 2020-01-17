Sandra Dahlberg, Terray Harmon and William Johnson contributed to this report.
Last week’s History Mystery photographs, one of which featured a criss-cross fence, a buggy with two horses and another wagon, did not contain enough detail for readers to identify the location. Information written on the print, which was reproduced from a black-and-white negative made of a print, reads “Bill Davis Home Stead, 1879, Wapinitia Oregon. According to Wikipedia, “Wapinitia is an unincorporated community in Wasco County, near Oregon Route 216 south of The Dalles. The nearest city is Maupin, which is to the east.”
The photograph did seem familiar to some readers, who recognized the fencing style, buggy and wagon. Sandra Dahlberg wrote the ranch pictured looks like the historic Red’s Riding Academy on Sixth Street, where Fred Meyer is today. “There was a little old shack there, right on Sixth Street, maybe not quite as big as the one in the picture,” she said.
The second photograph remains a mystery. Both were from the collection of Raymond Crabtree of Maupin (1897-1978). The 1879 picture above would have been taking before he was born. A Dec. 28, 1922 issue of The Maupin Times, hosted online by the University of Oregon’s Historic Oregon Newspapers collection, ran a story on a local boxing event featuring local fighters which notes a matchup between “Earl Crabtree vs Raymond Crabtree” that ended in a draw. In the 1956 Report of Wasco County’s Agricultural Planning Conference, Crabtree is listed as general chairman of the planning council.
