With the weekend off and two final league games set for Wednesday and Friday of next week, the Dufur Lady Rangers see themselves tied for second place in the Big Sky Conference following Tuesday’s 46-34 home victory over Condon-Wheeler.
On the floor without Jadyn Fargher and Brooke Beachamp, Dufur fell behind 21-18 at the half, but then went on runs of 15-2 and 13-11 in the final 16 minutes to lock down their 12-point win.
Six different Ranger players combined for 28 second-half points, and the defense allowed no third-quarter baskets and only four fourth-quarter field goals to stymie the Blue Devils.
Dufur, held to eight first-half field goals, made 20 field goals overall, three 3-pointers, and drained 3 of 6 from the line.
Megan Aamodt put up 15 points, five in the second half; Abby Colby finished with eight and Kiara Takagi tallied five points to lead Condon.
Last Friday and Saturday, the Lady Rangers salvaged a split of two Big Sky Conference games, beating Echo, 41-30, Friday, and losing at Ione/Arlington, 47-36, Saturday.
Against Echo, Dufur broke open a 15-all halftime deadlock with a 26-15 second-half run.
The Lady Rangers made 16 field goals, four 3-pointers, and hit 5 of 12 from the line as six different players chipped in baskets.
In Saturday’s game, a slow start put Dufur behind 26-15 versus Ione/Arlington and both teams tallied 21 points apiece in the final two frames.
The Rangers made eight of their field goals in the second half, and finished with 12 field goals, one 3-pointer, and a 11 of 21 split from the free throw line.
Dufur (12-8 overall, 7-3 league) heads to Condon for a makeup league contest at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, and hosts Sherman (9-10, 2-6) at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, before ending the regular season in a neutral site game at Falls City against Elkton at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.
SWC girls lose two, fall to fourth in league
The South Wasco County Redsides were 5-5 in their last 10 games, and then had a 59-53 home loss to Ione/Arlington and wound up on the losing end of a 74-36 drubbing at Echo on Saturday, Feb. 1.
In Friday’s contest, the Lady Redsides jumped ahead 17-11 through one quarter, but Ione/Arlington went on runs of 14-10 and 18-8 over the next two quarters.
For the Cardinals (12-8 overall, 7-3 league), Jessica Medina reeled off 22 points, Hailey Heideman tacked on 13 and Eva Martin had 11 points. Ione/Arlington notched 22 field goals, six 3-pointers, and made good on 9 of 11 on free throws.
South Wasco County sank 18 field goals, five 3-pointers, and hit 12 of 18 from the line, as Destiny Mora-Lopez led with 18 points.
Kylie Iverson had 15 points, Jade McCoy scored 14 and Holly Miles ended up with six points.
Early on Saturday, SWC and Echo were tied at 16 after the first period, and then the Lady Cougars exploded over the next two quarters with a 47-9 run to preserve a 74-36 blowout win.
Echo standout Faith McCarty drilled five second-half 3-pointers on her way to 31 points, Tylene Skillman put up 17, and Rachel McCarty went for 16 points, as the team made 28 field goals, 10 3-pointers, and notched 8 of 16 from the line.
SWC tallied 14 field goals, five 3-pointers, and clanged 3 of 13 from the line.
McCoy and Mora-Lopez checked in with 10 points each; Iverson had seven; Jennifer Best hit for four; Tracy Magill got three and Charity Reckmann dropped two points.
South Wasco County (9-10 overall, 5-4 league) was in fourth place with three games left.
The Redsides were at Condon (5-11, 3-5) Friday and heads to Moro to take on Sherman (9-10, 2-6) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Sherman still alive in district picture
With four games remaining, the Sherman Huskies need to finish on a winning streak and get some help from other teams to have a chance at earning the fourth and final district berth.
They were riding a streak of five wins in their last six games, with the lone loss coming on Jan. 31 at home against Condon-Wheeler.
In that contest, Megan Aamodt went off for 20 points and Abby Colby secured seven points and the team had 17 field goals and went 7 of 9 from the line.
Sherman made 13 field goals, three 3-pointers, and made 1 of 13 free throws, with Jaelyn Justesen (10 points), Allie Marker (8) and Natalie Martin (6) leading the charge.
On Saturday, Feb. 1, the Lady Huskies were cooking from the floor with 25 field goals, two 3-pointers, and a 3 for 13 split from the line, and both Martin and Justesen combined for 27 points.
Martin posted 15 points, Justesen ended the night with 12, and the trio of Marker, Daisy Brown and Cali Johnson chipped in eight points apiece.
Monday at home versus Dayville-Monument, Justesen racked up a season-high 23 points, Martin dropped 11, Brown added six and Marker tallied three points to lead the Huskies, who opened up a 22-10 halftime lead with an 11-0 third-quarter rally.
In all, Sherman sank 19 field goals, two 3-pointers, and made 5 0f 9 free throws.
Tuesday at Klickitat, Wash., Sherman reeled off its highest scoring total of the season in a lopsided 66-18 final.
The Huskies cruised to a 29-14 lead at the half and worked a 22-2 third-quarter split to go out in front, 51-16.
Martin continued her hot streak with 21 points, Brown and Justesen pitched in 13 each, and Johnson ended up with nine points, as Sherman drilled 25 field goals, four 3-pointers, and connected on 8 of 29 free throws.
Sherman (9-10 overall, 2-6 league) hosted Ione/Arlington Friday, hosted Echo at 2 p.m. Saturday, and then hosts South Wasco County at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
SWC is hitting its stride at the right time
With a handful of league matchups remaining, just one game separates third-through-seventh place in a fight to the final four district spots in the boys Big Sky Conference outlook. Ione/Arlington and SWC are tied for first place, but hold a two-game lead over Dufur, Condon, Sherman, Mitchell-Spray, and Horizon.
Since a 62-51 road loss to Horizon Christian on Jan. 7, the South Wasco County boys basketball team was riding an 8-1 stretch that included wins against Ione/Arlington, Echo and Horizon Christian.
On Friday, Jan. 31, Garrett Olson, Brock LaFaver, Tanner Davis and Oscar Thomas fueled the Redside offense for 24 of 57 from the field, 3 of 17 on 3-pointers and 4 of 8 from the line in a 55-49 victory in Maupin.
Olson finished with 25 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
LaFaver tacked on 11 points, four boards, an assist and a blocked shot; Davis ended up with seven points, two assists, three rebounds and four steals and Thomas was good for seven points, 13 boards and three steals.
Ione/Arlington, totaled 20 field goals, five 3-pointers, and hit 4 of 9 free throws.
Wesley Goad had 19 points and Hunter Padberg notched 13 points to lead the Cardinals.
After gritty matchup on Friday, SWC had an easy spread in its 63-21 trouncing of Echo on Saturday, Feb. 1.
The Redsides connected on 27 of 62 shots, 7 of 17 from 3-point territory, and hit 2 of 5 free throws.
Olson scored 16 points and pulled down 13 rebounds; Thomas rattled home 15 points, four assists, two rebounds and four steals and Ben Birman got eight points, four assists and four steals.
Davis put up seven points, seven assists and two rebounds, LaFaver had nine points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Echo finished 8 of 46 on field goals. 1 of 10 3-pointers, and went 4 of 10 from the line, as it trailed 32-2 through one quarter and 45-7 at halftime.
Tuesday at Maupin, SWC exacted some revenge on Horizon Christian with a 35-14 halftime lead enroute to a 74-40 final count.
Down in the paint, Olson went off for 23 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals, and LaFaver added 15 points, nine boards, two blocks and a steal.
Davis put forth eight points, nine assists and three steals, and the quartet of Birman, Ian Ongers, James Best and Remington Sheer combined to net 13 points.
SWC made 31 of 61 from the field, 3 of 15 on 3-pointers, and sank 9 of 14 free throws. The Redsides also outrebounded the Hawks, 43-28, with 15 of those boards on the offensive side.
Josh Rodgers tallied 11 points, Kai Robertson dropped eight, and both Caleb Lingel and Alex Whitaker ended up with five points each for tan HCS squad that made 17 of 53 shots, 0 of 12 on 3-pointers, and totaled 6 of 13 from the line.
No. 15 SWC is at Condon for a game set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and then they are in Moro to battle it out against Sherman at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Dufur boys show resolve in defeating Condon
On a night where they needed a big win, the Dufur boys basketball team posted its highest scoring output since 84 on Jan. 18, with a 75-51 drubbing of Condon-Wheeler Tuesday in a home contest at the Ranger Dome.
Dufur led 37-28 at halftime and then lowered the boom on Condon with spurts of 21-12 and 17-11 to beat the blue Devils by 24 points.
All told, Dufur rattled off 30 field goals, three 3-pointers, and converted 12 of 20 free throws.
Cooper Bales blasted off for 22 points; Jacob Peters and Trey Darden added 14 apiece; Caleb Olson checked in with 13 and Gabe Petroff muscled his way to six points.
Eduardo Barrera (17 points) and Braden Carnine (13) paced Condon, who notched 22 field goals, three 3-pointers, and hit 4 of 11 on free throws.
On Friday, Jan. 31, Dufur opened a 38-14 halftime cushion and rode that early onslaught to a decisive 62-18 win versus Echo.
Bales led with 10 points, Tyson Byers dropped nine and the duo of Caleb Olson and Trey Darden had eight points each as the Rangers drilled 27 field goals, three 3-pointers, and made 5 of 12 from the line.
Saturday, Feb. 1, had the Rangers at Ione/Arlington for a big league matchup and the Cardinals left nothing to chance in securing a 58-34 triumph.
Dufur shot its way to 13 field goals, five 3-pointers, and rattled home 3 of 11 from the line, with Peters putting up a team-leading 14 points.
Bales scored 10 points and Darden helped his squad to an eight-point effort.
Ione/Arlington ended up drilling 22 field goals, three 3-pointers, and hit 10 of 20 from the line. Wesley Goad ended the night with 15 points and Hunter Padberg made it to 11 points.
Although Dufur held a slim edge on the rest of the teams vying for district spots with three games left, they need to get on a hot streak to vault into the postseason mix.
The Rangers (11-10, 6-5) was at Horizon Christian Saturday, and makes a trip to Condon at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, and hosts Sherman at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.
The Sherman Huskies wrapped up their non-league slate this past Monday at home against Dayville-Monument and came away with a 58-25 blowout win.
Through two periods, Sherman was ahead 31-10 and kept the distance with a 10-4 third-quarter spurt to go ahead, 41-14, entering the final quarter.
Luke Stone scored 12 points; Wade Fields followed up with 11; Will James had 10; Nick Riggs ended up with nine and Owen Christiansen totaled six points for the Huskies, who wound up hitting 24 field goals, three 3-pointers, and converted 7 of 14 from the line.
Sherman’s defense also stood tall in the second half, holding Dayville-Monument to eight field goals, three in the second half.
On Friday, Jan. 31 in Moro, Sherman started out promising, ahead 32-23 at the break, but then Condon-Wheeler stormed back for a 32-18 edge in the final two quarters of play in what turned out to be a 55-50 setback.
The Huskies turned in 15 field goals, four 3-pointers, and tallied 16 of 34 free throws, 14 of 30 in the second half.
Riggs dropped 13 points, Stone ended up with 12, Kole Martin was good for eight and Christiansen punched in six points.
Braden Carnine (17 points), Cooper Johnson (16) and Cash Helms (14) were Condon’s top three scorers.
On Saturday, Feb. 1, Mitchell-Spray was next on the docket, and Tate Holmes (16 points), Nathan Clark (15) and Jonas Marquardt (12) combined for 43 points, as the team registered 16 field goals, seven 3-pointers, and rattled home 16 of 23 on free throws in a 55-45 win over Sherman.
Once again, the Huskies inched ahead at halftime, leading 27-26 and Mitchell-Spray went on a 10-8 run to make it a 36-35 advantage with one quarter left to play.
Sherman posted 19 field goals, three 3-pointers, and drained 4 of 10 free throw attempts, with eight field goals in the second half.
Christiansen led with 12 points, Martin scored eight, Stone tallied seven, and Fields cashed in six points.
Sherman (9-11 overall, 5-5 league) was in fifth place ahead this weekend’s tilts and had a tough three-game schedule ahead.
The Huskies hosted Ione/Arlington Friday, Echo Saturday, and wrap up the regular season at home aganst SWC at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
