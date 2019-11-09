To the editor,
What is community support? When the city folk come up with new ideas to change our little town, they always use “community support” as leverage to get what they want. But shouldn’t that also apply to them? When local organizations need help, they are nowhere to be seen.
On Friday, Oct. 25, the Mosier American Legion Auxillary and Mosier Grange held a fundraiser spaghetti dinner. They both help the community, it was a good cause.
The dinner was attended by local Grange members and families, four Grange members from Moro and two Grange members from Prineville. Our fire chief and wife, a few out-of-towners, and locals also came to support us.
And the city folk? The ones who always want “community support?” Nowhere to be seen!
Joan M. Hudson
Mosier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.