To the editor,
According to the 2016 Columbia Gorge Regional Health Assessment, nearly 40 percent of adults in the Columbia Gorge have a mental health condition, including drug and alcohol problems. However, talking about these issues can be hard.
That is why the Gorge Wellness Alliance (GWA), of which our organizations are participants and funders, is launching a public awareness campaign, Cultivate: Compassion. The goal for this campaign is to reduce the stigma surrounding the aforementioned issues. The campaign will kick off with a free event on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m. at the Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River. There, the GWA will showcase a mini-documentary film featuring six locals speaking to their lived experiences with mental health conditions—and there will be a panel discussion afterward. Space is limited and seating will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. The event is best suited for ages 10 and over.
As most of us have experienced the impacts of mental health and substance abuse, whether directly or indirectly, this film and discussion could benefit you and your loved ones. Having you there in person will help show your commitment to having compassion for those with mental health conditions, including drug/alcohol problems, and, importantly, to reducing stigma. It also shows a courageous willingness to simply try to understand.
Join us on Oct. 6. Let’s talk. Let’s listen. Let’s cultivate compassion.
Lucas O’Laughlin,
Behavioral Health Manager
One Community Health
Hood River and The Dalles
Kirby Richards,
Director
Skamania County Community Health
Stevenson
Colleen Regalbuto
Gorge Wellness Alliance
White Salmon
