To the editor:
This letter concerns the firing of Squrl.
What happened to free speech? Take a look at the late night TV hosts. Jimmy Fallon, John Stewart and Conan O’Brien. They are very vocal about their opinions and still have their own TV shows. Could it be that the station manager agrees with them?
As for people complaining, they could turn the radio off or change stations. It also means that they were listening to Squrl in the first place and isn’t that what you want, people listening to your programs?
Squrl has lost his job because he is not a sit-on-his-hands kind of guy — he speaks his mind.
I am sure I am not his only fan. I will miss him a great deal!
Rock on, Squrl!
Ms. Sharon Hull
The Dalles
