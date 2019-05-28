To the editor:
The men, women and children are being treated as criminals because they want a better and safer life. One they didn’t receive in their countries.
Since WWI and WWII and probably before then we treated immigrants with respect and non-judgement. We had to be fair and understanding.
A small part of our country is judging the immigrants as criminals. That includes the children that aren’t able to take care of themselves and they only want a MOM and DAD!
Don’t let the criminals from other countries cause our leaders to judge all immigrants as criminals. Our country has always welcomed people who wanted freedom of religion, safety for their families and respect.
Our country can help the immigrants who come. It’s not going to be an easy task, by any means. Most things are not easy. The politicians on down to each of us need to be fair, respectful and understanding.
Hopefully we can separate the 99.9 percent true immigrants from the .1 percent criminals that we have in our country. Put the money from the wall towards helping the immigrants!
Our country should not put people in cages!
Steve Cochenour,
Disabled veteran
The Dalles
