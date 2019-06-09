To the editor:
Imagine an outside group coming into America determined to undermine our government, obstruct any and all legislative efforts, unseat an elected President by any method, fair, foul or criminal, to accomplish their goals. We would label them obstructionists or worse.
The concerted efforts of the Democratic Party over the past nearly three years has been to remove President Trump from office. Nothing else. The elected Democratic Party has not made one solid effort to do their job of legislating to protect or serve America. Aiding to accomplish this end the hierarchy of the FBI, the CIA, the Intelligence Service, NSA and virtually every leader of the upper level of the Democratic Party has resorted to lying and leaking privileged information. Adam Schiff is the most malicious liar by constantly claiming to have absolute knowledge that Trump colluded with Russia. Where is it? James Comey was as bad by claiming to have information that warranted the phony two year investigation. Laughably, the former AG, Loretta Lynch, met with Bill Clinton while investigating any wrong-doing by his wife, Hillary. The sheer audacity of the Democratic claims goes on and on with misrepresentations, lies and falsehoods galore. Yet the American alphabet media constantly quotes these people.
Regardless, the Democrats are on another binge to remove President Trump. Not only are they virulently opposed to the man that defeated their anointed presidential candidate, they are beginning to see where Trump has shown former President Obama to be one of our poorest performing Presidents. He was the first man of color to be elected President. He did get a socialized medical bill passed, but what else? With his constant anti-gun rants he did sell a ton of firearms!
What we need in Congress are people looking out for America, not their political party or warped personal values. The Democrats are lost. One leading Democratic presidential candidate supports voting rights for all illegal immigrants. Another wants all criminals and felons to vote. Unsaid are voting rights for any that will vote Democratic. Democrats are not sure who they are, just that they hate Trump. Ol’ kissy, feely, touchy Joe Biden would be pilloried by now were he not a Democrat. Where is the uproar over his behavior?
Glenn D. Summers
The Dalles
