Christmas meal successful
To the editor,
Another Christmas at Community Meals, and we passed out bags to our diners. We had a huge crowd. The best number I can come up with around 90 people, who were served a meal of meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables and a roll. All the seats were filled, people were standing, holding their trays and eating. Some were outside at the picnic tables.
Our bags included a hat, scarf, gloves, socks, washcloth, soap razor, comb, toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo, dental floss, lotion, one dozen cookies and a $10 gift card for a local fast food restaurant. We figured each bag was worth about $22.
Thank you to all those who baked cookies. Each year when I ask for 50 dozen cookies, I kind of panic. But generous people come through.
Also thanks to Alvena, who decorated all 50 bags. Thanks also to Lana; she made all the fleece scarves. Other donors include Walt, Marjory, Donna, my brother Ray, his wife Joan and Debbie, who contributed 100 toothbrushes. All these people made this project successful.
I shop all year long for these items, looking for bargains and sales. I already started for next year, buying 38 pairs of men’s socks. Please bring me items from motel stays, or purchases.
My brother and his wife were here four days; they brought their motor home down. They helped pack the bags and we transported them to the Community Meal site in the motor home—that was a big help, usually I have to take two cars to deliver them.
Everyone appreciated the bags. It’s usually the only gift they receive. That makes this project worthwhile.
Thank you, all who donated.
Klea Espy
Community Meal board member
Good cooks for hard times
To the editor,
My name is Trevor Ryan Lesley and I am currently an inmate at the NORCOR facility in The Dalles.
I would like to bring praise to Carol and Rose, a duo of coordinators in the kitchen at the NORCOR adult facilty.
Yes, I understand as an inmate my rights are limited, and my word may be questionable. But I have had the pleasure of working in the NORCOR kitchen for over a month...and so as not to insult my integrity beyond what the label “inmate” already does, let’s just say I’ve had the opportunity to work in numerous kitchens throughout the northwest.
The NORCOR facility is by far one of the best I’ve witnessed. Carol, the head coordinator, is by far the most caring and functional coordinator in the industry, always making sure the food is delivered in a tasty and timely manner.
The lead coordinator, Rose, is often seen as a culinary wizard, meaning she can turn bologna into steak, so far as taste.
Nowadays it’s rare to find people who really care about others just because it is the right thing to do. That means showing care and concern without expecting recognition.
This may not be a front-page story, but I strongly suggest someone investigate. If you ask the staff what they think of Carol and Rose as people and coordinators, I don’t think you will find anyone who disagrees with me.
Trevor Ryan Wesley
The Dalles
