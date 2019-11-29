Editor’s note: The author of the letter quoted below by Bill Davis is Aimee Triana, a member of Young American’s Foundation (YAC) and graduate of George Washington University. The YAC slogan is, “The Conservative Movement Starts Here.”
To the editor,
I received a signed letter from a 2019 George Washington University graduate Aimee Trianna. What she had to say was disturbing, and here it is: “At colleges and universities across America, young conservatives are subject to harassment and threats—often supported by left-wing professors and administrators. In my classes, professors dedicate hours to promoting socialism—without ever mentioning the U.S. Constitution.
“Arguments for limited government and individual freedom are lost on those who don’t understand the constitution and its importance. Perhaps that’s why a record number of young people are now embracing socialism. The country you and I love is in danger.”
I thought what Aimee had to say should be heard and passed on to others.
Bill Davis
Hood River
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.