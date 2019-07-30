To the editor:
It’s officially summer, which means local kids are involved in sports, camps and other fun outdoor activities.
If you’re working with kids, you may not realize you have a responsibility to protect kids from sexual abuse.
Child sexual abuse is a serious problem that can happen anywhere, even in Wasco County. Luckily, it can be stopped.
According to the prevention organization Darkness to Light, one in ten children will experience sexual abuse before their 18th birthday. And the impact can be long-lasting. Research shows that children who are sexually violated are far more likely to experience long-term psychological issues.
Fortunately, there are steps you can take to prevent this from happening.
The Ford Family Foundation administers a nationally-acclaimed training curriculum, Darkness to Light’s Stewards of Children. The training is available for free through The Next Door.
Anyone who regularly interacts with children and teens can become a mentor and advocate to help guide youth on productive paths forward. That’s why all coaches, mentors and youth leaders should be trained to detect, prevent and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. And if you’re a parent with kids in summer sports, camps or activities, check with coaches or leaders to ask if they’ve been trained.
The Next Door has two upcoming trainings in English and Spanish:
English Stewards of Children training is Aug. 12 at The Next Door, Inc., 965 Tucker Rd., Hood River, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Spanish Stewards of Children training is Aug. 19 at The Next Door, Inc., 965 Tucker Rd., Hood River, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
We owe it to the children of Wasco County. Let’s be champions for them!
Janet Hamada,
executive director, The Next Door
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.