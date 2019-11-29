To the editor,
Sheriff Bob Songer’s “clever” poster, which compared Americans who support any type of gun control measures to strong-arm dictators, and which he displayed at a Nov. 12 meeting of the Klickitat County Republican Party, was shocking, offensive and mean-spirited.
Clearly, we the people are lined up on both sides of the gun control issue. People on both sides feel extremely strongly about their position. It has not been easy to communicate respectfully with each other and discuss this issue, and now our Sheriff has made it worse.
Name calling, denigrating and comparing Americans who love their country to historic dictators and murderers is not only offensive, but closes the door to honest and meaningful debate.
I thought our elected Sheriff was responsible to us all. I guess not. How sad.
Pam Tindall
White Salmon
