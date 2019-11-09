To the editor,
We would like to thank everyone for their cards, prayers and support during the recent loss of our mother, Marlys Krein. Special thanks to Rev. Donnamae Grannemann and to members of the Gateway Presbyterian Church for use of the church for her service and the reception that followed.
Bob and Joy Krein,
Karen Krein and family
The Dalles
