Slow down!
To the editor,
Hello. I am nine years old. Last week my cat got run over by a car going too fast on Scenic Drive and I just want to let people know they should drive slower.
My family is still very sad. We all loved Katinka very much.
Daughter of Solea Kadov,
The Dalles
Support safe gun storage
We see news daily about injuries and deaths from firearms—far, far in excess of what other nations experience.
There have been good efforts both in Oregon and in the country to reduce the carnage, but most have been thwarted by the National Rifle Association and its supporters. So we still have children shooting each other while “playing,” and other preventable horrors.
This legislative session, Oregon lawmakers are considering HB 4005, a secure gun storage bill—one that would require firearms to be stored safely. Safe storage measures are proven to reduce accidental injuries and deaths by firearms and the number of firearm suicides. Responsible gun owners understand that safe storage doesn’t impinge on their rights to gun ownership, and that saving children’s lives might be worth the slight inconvenience of locking a trigger or a gun case.
Our legislators need to lead the way in supporting the safe storage bill. Rep. Anna Williams is very clear in her support. Rep. Chuck Thomsen has a consistent history of opposing gun safety measures but I’m hoping he too will support this bill, on behalf of our kids.
The carnage has got to stop.
Rhonda Starling
Mosier
Support clean energy
As our dread over climate change worsens, I’ve been looking forward to seeing movement on HR 5221, the “100% Clean Economy Act.” Haven’t seen much yet. The bill was introduced in Congress last November, and is now [stuck?] in front of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. The bill has 167 co-sponsors, but Rep. Greg Walden R-Hood River) is not one of them.
Walden is the ranking Republican on the committee, and we need him to exert his leadership position to support the bill.
We’re in a climate crisis, and are dealing with the effects on a daily basis already. We desperately need to begin transforming our economy to reduce CO2 emissions, and we need decisive action in Congress.
It isn’t just the science that is compelling on the subject of responding to the climate crisis. Clean energy has been one of the fastest growing sectors in the American economy, and by going all in on this energy transition we will create new jobs, new industries and a cleaner, healthier environment for all Americans.
By supporting the 100% Clean Economy Act of 2019, Rep. Walden could accelerate our transition to a safe, clean economy and help grow clean energy jobs in Oregon.
Cindy Allen,
Hood River
Oppose cap and trade bill
To the editor,
The super majority in Salem is trying to push through another “cap and trade” bill that is truly a hidden tax that will affect every hard working Oregonian.
Not only are there ethical questions about this proposed legislation, but also the methods (being attempted) to pass this bill—the short session wasn’t intended to enact massive new legislation. The intent of the voters was to allow for small adjustments to both laws and budget.
Introducing a $600 million tax, which creates a new department, is not within the intent of the short session.
Yes, SB 1530 is a tax. While it is being introduced as a non-revenue bill, taking $600M from the citizens of Oregon is nothing short of a massive tax. I question the ethics of not calling new tax legislation anything but a tax for the sole intent of thwarting the Oregon constitution and the will of all Oregonians.
An emergency clause is attached to SB1530. This type of legislation has been considered for years without action. How is it an emergency now? I question the ethics of non-emergent legislation from which the voters are prevented from voting.
There is specific language to ensure the processes behind cap and trade credits are hidden from public scrutiny. Recently a public records advocate stepped down after extraordinary pressure from our current governor—the state is rife with transparency problems. I question the ethics of any legislation which prohibits robust public scrutiny.
On Feb. 6 I joined over 10,000 people and 1,200 trucks to protest at the state capitol in Salem. People like you and me are worried that this tax will be trickled down to the consumer by businesses that will be lucky to stay open. We will be causing more poverty in areas that have already been hit hard.
Please think of not only the industries that are targeted but all of the services that support them. The ripple effect will be heard across our whole state.
If you got it, a truck brought it. If you ate it, a farmer grew it. If you built it, a logger felled it. If you grilled it, a rancher raised it.
I ask that we be allowed to vote on it if we have to pay for it.
Nicole Chaisson,
The Dalles
Reps, make ERA happen
To the editor,
As we know all too well, women continue to face discrimination on the basis of sex. Finally, a long-overdue constitutional treatment for this pervasive illness is within reach—the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA). Virginia recently became the 38th state to ratify the ERA, crossing the three-fourths threshold of support required of states for the amendment to become law.
When the ERA passed Congress in 1972, lawmakers attached a 1977 ratification deadline to it, which they later extended to 1982. Removing that deadline is the final obstacle to accepting the ERA as part of the US Constitution.
HJ Res. 79 has been introduced in Congress to do just that.
It is now heading to the House for consideration and, hopefully, passage—at long last.
It is hard to imagine in 2020 that any legislator would vote against finally passing the ERA. How could an elected official really vote to continue unequal pay, workplace harassment, pregnancy discrimination, domestic violence and limited access to comprehensive healthcare for 51 percent of his or her constituents?
I encourage all Oregonians to write to your U.S. representative and encourage him to vote yes on HJ Res. 79, the ERA bill that is coming before them.
Hopefully your representative in the House will make history happen with the ERA.
Daniel Fritz
Mosier
