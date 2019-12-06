Trust protects quality of life
To the Editor,
In Oregon we are proud of our great outdoors, audacious beer and green living. We also treasure our famous quality of life. One of our best-kept secrets is how the Oregon Cultural Trust protects that quality of life.
Uniquely Oregonian, the Oregon Cultural Trust was established in 2001 to support art, heritage, history and humanities—together they define our cultural character.
The Cultural Trust empowers Oregonians to double the impact of their cultural giving at no additional cost to them.
Here’s how it works: Make a donation to one or more of Oregon’s 1,400+ cultural nonprofits, then make a matching gift to the Cultural Trust by Dec. 31. You get 100 percent of the Cultural Trust donation back when you file your state taxes—by claiming the cultural tax credit—and the state legislature invests that same amount in Oregon culture.
That’s right, the state of Oregon funds our music, our libraries, our museums and our monuments, but only when you demonstrate how important they are to you.
Now is a critical time for spreading the word about the Cultural Trust—due to confusion around federal tax law changes, donations declined last year for the first time since the 2008 recession. While the new laws do impact how many Oregonians itemize deductions at the federal level, they do not change the benefits of investing in Oregon culture. Whether or not you itemize, your donation to the Cultural Trust still prompts a 100 percent tax credit on your state taxes!
Since its creation, the Cultural Trust has awarded $24 million to Oregon cultural nonprofits. In Wasco County those grant awards have exceeded $259,466.
Please total your cultural donations, give a matching amount to the Cultural Trust and claim the cultural tax credit on your state taxes.
We are trusting you won’t keep this important secret to yourself! Visit culturaltrust.org to learn more.
Corliss Marsh
The Dalles
Wasco County Cultural Trust Coalition
Honor the oath of office
To the editor,
The call record and testimony from top Trump officials confirms that President Trump has broken the law and abused the power of his high office.
Trump asked Ukraine to interfere in American elections. He blocked critical military aid to a U.S. ally struggling to defend against Russian attack. He tied together his request for interference and the withholding of aid to a bribery scheme for his personal benefit. He continues to obstruct Congress to cover up his crimes.
Now, our members of Congress, including Rep. Greg Walden, face a choice. They can vote to impeach and remove Trump from office. Voting to impeach honors their oaths to defend the Constitution and the rule of law. Or they can vote not to impeach and remove Trump from office. Voting against impeachment for these crimes confirms Trump’s false belief that he is above the law. If Congress fails to hold Trump accountable, he will feel free to commit even more egregious crimes.
It is a very grave action to remove a President from office. However, when a President acts against his own oath of office, willingly breaks our laws, and undermines our democracy, it must be done. Our duty as citizens is to demand it. Congress’ duty as our sworn representatives is to impeach and remove Trump. Mr. Walden swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. His oath is to our country, not just this president.
Beth Flake
Hood River
Thank you, Columbia Basin
To the editor,
I sent this letter to all the staff at Columbia Basin Care Center, but I also want to share it with Chronicle readers.
For the final year and a half of her life, my mom Zoa Ropp resided at Columbia Basin Care Center. I was hesitant to have her live outside of my home because she was fragile and confused and I knew the transition would be difficult. I should not have worried.
The entire staff showed her nothing but care and compassion. They treated her with dignity. Most of all they told her they loved her.
Everyone there—nurse practitioner, nurses and CNAs, laundry, housekeeping, dietary, activities, maintenance and transport staff—all worked together to make Columbia Basin as comfortable and as close to home as they could.
What’s more, they took care of me as I spent many hours with mom.
We are so very fortunate to have Columbia Basin Care Center in our community.
Karen Coats
The Dalles
Support lower drug prices
To the editor,
H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act recently introduced in Congress, has been so needed for so long. Drug prices and Big Pharma profits keep increasing, while Americans all bear the price (literally and figuratively). HR 3 would allow the federal government to directly negotiate lower prices with private companies in Medicare’s prescription drug program.
Like all works in progress, there are features of the bill that need to be strengthened before it reaches the House floor in mid-December: include people without insurance coverage, negotiate prices on more drugs, and protect patients from high launch prices and price spikes.
Mr. Walden’s assertion in his recent news release that controlling drug costs via price negotiation “will drive out innovation and result in fewer cures” is a view bought and paid for by the pharmaceutical industry’s “donations” to Mr. Walden and his Republican colleagues. It is a slap in the face for Walden’s constituents whose “cures” are already compromised because they can’t afford their meds.
I’m hoping Mr. Walden and his colleagues in Congress will finally act on their constituents’ behalf rather than on behalf of their Big Pharma “donors,” and support and improve HR 3. My doctor’s advice and prescription can’t help much if I can’t afford the prescription. Mr. Walden may be a “lame duck” now, but he is still controlling my access to health care.
Cindy Allen
Hood River
