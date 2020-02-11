Two recreational white sturgeon fisheries in the Columbia River upstream of Bonneville Dam will close during the upcoming week under rules adopted today by fishery managers from Oregon and Washington while a third remains open until its harvest guideline is met.
Retention sturgeon fishing will close in Bonneville Pool and adjacent tributaries effective 12:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14 and in The Dalles Pool and adjacent tributaries effective 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The closures were adopted during a joint hearing of fish and wildlife departments from the two states after reviewing creel survey data that indicated the fisheries are approaching their respective harvest guidelines.
Through Feb. 9, recreational sturgeon anglers have harvested an estimated 83% of the Bonneville Pool guideline and 76% of The Dalles Pool guideline. With the improved weather, catch rates have begun to improve, prompting staff to recommend the closures to minimize the risk of exceeding harvest guidelines.
Retention sturgeon fishing remains open in John Day Pool, where, through February 9, anglers have harvested an estimated 37 sturgeon toward their guideline of 105 legal-sized fish.
Catch-and-release sturgeon fishing remains open in all three pools, except in the spawning closure areas which will be in effect May 1 through August 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.