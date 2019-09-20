A big move to the 6-man division has given the Sherman Huskies a powerful boost, and now they are riding high at 2-0 and they have outscored their opponents by a 120-38 margin, capped by a 47-16 victory on Sept. 13 versus Prairie City.
Leading the resurgent Huskies was quarterback Wade Fields, who rushed for 309 yards and five touchdowns, and tacked on 5 of 11 passing with 126 yards and a pair of scores.
Gill Witherspoon added 13 carries for 103 yards, and Ajani Fornos-Diaz chipped in 21 yards on three totes, as the Huskies totaled 409 yards on 37 attempts.
Jeremy Ballesteros paced the Sherman receivers with 80 yards on three grabs, Fornos-Diaz hit the end zone on a 39-yard reception, and freshman Kole Martin hauled in a seven-yard touchdown catch.
Overall, Sherman outgained Prairie City 535 to 250, 15 in the first half and 136 in the fourth quarter, while the 45-point running clock rule was invoked.
Defensively, Witherspoon recorded seven tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a recovery.
Cort Colby and Fields added seven tackles each, Tyler Bledsoe and Austin Olson tallied six, Ballesteros had four, Fornos-Diaz notched three and both Tim DePaepe and Martin ended up with two tackles apiece.
Sherman (2-0 overall) has a home contest against Echo (1-0) slated for 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.
The Dalles trailed 48-0 at the half but scored two second-half touchdowns in a 48-14 loss to No. 4-ranked La Grande last Friday at Sid White Field in The Dalles.
“We got off to a slow start and it hurt us, but I am proud of the way this team did not give up,” TD head coach Andy Codding said.
At the 2:09 mark of the third quarter, Dalles Seufalemua rumbled into the end zone on a two-yard score and Denver Neill tacked on the two-point conversion run to make it 48-8.
With 50 seconds left in regulation, Skyler Leeson added the final tally following a nine-yard touchdown toss to Jesse Larson.
The Dalles (0-2 overall) totaled 187 yards on 56 plays, converted on 5 of 11 on third downs and committed five turnovers, three on interceptions.
Seufalemua rushed 12 times for 57 yards and a score, Taylor Morehouse netted 18 yards on four rushes and Neill went for 13 yards on four carries, as TD finished the night with 42 rushes for 120 yards.
Gabe Helseth had 19 yards passing on 1 of 5 attempts with a pair of interceptions, and Leeson went 2 for 9 for 48 yards and added a touchdown pass and an interception.
Neill had a 39-yard catch, Seufalemua reeled off 19 yards on one reception and Larson had one nine-yard scoring grab.
La Grande racked up 374 yards on 39 plays, went 4 for 6 on third downs, and wound up 4 for 4 in the red zone.
Parker Robinson was 9 of 14 for 194 yards and four touchdowns, and Nate Reed rushed eight times for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Seufalemua posted a team-leading five tackles, Michael Armstrong and Ben Nelson ended up with three tackles each, TJ Green, Larson and Leeson had two tackles each, with Larson recovering a fumble, Leeson adding a sack. Jaxon Pullen notched a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.
TD starts league at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, at No. 11 Crook County (2-0).
MAUPIN – Garrett Olson, Tyler Smith and Remington Sheer scored two touchdown each, and Eli Malefyt tallied 125 yards rushing on nine carries and led the defense with 10 tackles in South Wasco County’s 68-26 win over Dayville-Monument in 6-man football action last Friday in Maupin.
Along with his two scores, Olson logged an interception, eight tackles and had 327 all-purpose yards, and Bobby Kately scored on a short pass and ran for 62 yards.
SWC (1-0 overall) travels to Fossil for league game at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 for a game against Mitchell-Spray-Wheeler.
The four-time defending champion Dufur Rangers are 0-2 after taking a 68-18 loss last Friday in an 8-man showdown at St. Paul.
In the first half, the Rangers fell behind 32-18 and kept things close until the Buckaroos turned it on late with five unanswered touchdowns and three two-point conversions.
Kaleb Pence scored two touchdowns and Cooper Bales notched one trip to the end zone.
Dufur (0-2 overall) has its first home game of the year at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 opposite Enterprise (0-2). There is a pregame ceremony planned to honor the construction crew.
