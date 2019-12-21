20 years ago – 1999
When the Community Attention Home on West Seventh Street in The Dalles closed its doors in August, some folks thought the program just disappeared. That’s not true, says Jerry McKay, program director and licensed clinical social worker. “We’ve gone from Community Attention Home to Community Attention Homes,” McKay said.
Bird hunters are getting a boon from The Dalles Municipal Airport: a chance to help reduce the airport’s problem bird population. The airport is allowing “hunting by permission” on its property in Dallesport.
Wasco County Emergency Management, the Mid-Columbia Medical Center, health-care social services and other area organizations are preparing for possible Y2K glitches. Disabled people, people who are on health-serving equipment and very small babies are of great concern to American Red Cross officials in The Dalles.
People have a story to tell, and Mike Perry looks forward to helping them tell it. Last month, Perry became new executive director of the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Wasco County Historical Museum, a place dedicated to telling this region’s story.
STEVENSON—A county decision to demolish old Bridal Veil buildings was overturned Dec. 14 by the Columbia River Gorge Commission. But the commission may revisit that 6-4 decision in its next regular January meeting, depending on the outcome of talks next week between the parties and commission chair Anne Squier, according to executive director Claire Puchy.
SPACE CENTER, Houston (AP)—Space shuttle Discovery’s astronauts skillfully snagged the ailing Hubble Space Telescope for three days of space walking repairs to the middle-aged observatory, beginning today.
40 years ago – 1979
Judson Baptist College will open in The Dalles next September with a four-year program and that will mean the college will have considerable impact then and in the future.
The theft of four guitars from the band room at The Dalles Junior High School was reported to city police on Thursday.
District 9 Superintendent of Schools John Meredith announced Friday night he had tendered his resignation effectively immediately and that it was accepted by the board. Meredith said he had found it necessary to resign because of personal and family reasons.
A dedication service is slated Sunday at the First Methodist Church for the church’s original bell, which has been restored and hung in the belfry. The bell will be rung for the first time in its new location Sunday morning.
PORTLAND, Ore. (UPI) Motorists should have no significant problems getting gasoline over the holiday period in Oregon, as a number of stations polled indicate they will be operating both Christmas and New Year’s days, the Automobile Cub of Oregon reported today.
WASHINGTON (UPI)—President Carter appealed to the United Nations Friday to impose trade sanctions against Iran in answer to the revolutionary Islamic regime’s “arrogant defiance of the world community.”
60 years ago – 1959
Bids on construction of the Biggs Rapids bridge across the Columbia River east of here will be opened at Olympia, Wash., Feb. 15, to put a “price tag” on the project.
A question involving medical care for inmates of the city jail was brought before Dalles City Council last night, and the matter was tabled pending further study. It was suggested by Councilman John Skirving that prior to booking, city policemen examine prisoners for injuries.
Dalles Mayor John Howe this morning announced the resignation of John Milne from the City Council. Mayor Howe said he received Milne’s letter of resignation this morning.
CASABLANCA, Morocco (UPI)—President Eisenhower wound up his grueling 11-nation good will tour today with an announcement that all U.S. forces will be withdrawn from Morocco by the end of 1963.
PENDLETON (UPI)—Under a seldom-used Oregon statute, Wilfred Ogden Jr., 25, and Walter Wicken, 28, both of Pasco, Wash., went into Umatilla county Circuit Court today and confessed to commission of homicide. They had been indicted for first degree murder in connection with the slaying of a Hermiston policeman.
SAN FRANCISCO (UPI)—Twenty tons of cranberries, seized in last month’s contamination controversy, have been scheduled for destruction. U. S. District Judge Lloyd H. Burke Monday ordered the berries to be buried by bulldozers at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday near Modesto.
80 years ago – 1939
With Europe and Asia aflame, The Dalles area citizens Monday will cling with more fervor than usual to the ancient Christmas theme of “peace on earth, good will toward men.” With Christmas falling on Monday, a double holiday will give local citizens a greater opportunity to spend the week-end at homes of their relatives or to visit friends elsewhere.
Winter’s arrival sent the mercury scurrying down to freezing temperature this morning for the first time in several weeks. The minimum temperature registered at The Dalles Chamber of Commerce, which keeps weather statistics, was 32 degrees.
A general Christmas spirit prevailed in city schools today. Room programs were being held in all grade schools and carol singing, participated in by the faculty, occupied much of the day at the high school.
LONDON, Dec. 22. (UP)—A Czechoslovak government in exile, now recognized by Great Britain as well as France, intends to embark at once on a campaign to force the mobilization of all Czechs and Slovaks in Britain, France and the British dominions to fight with the allied armies, it was understood today.
BERLIN, Dec. 22. (UP)—Seventy persons were believed killed and 100 injured today in a railroad train collision at Genthin station, near Brandenburg. It was the seventh fatal railroad wreck since the start of the war.
Talk of a Christmas peace offer came from Rome again today but dispatches from the fighting fronts told only a biter story of war.
100 years ago – 1919
During the entire fall and winter so far, not one person has been fed or asked for food from the city, according to Police Chief Frank Heater. This condition is considered remarkable inasmuch as the metropolitan cities of the country have been reduced to exigencies in many cases to care for the hungry.
For the purpose of receiving bids and letting the contract for the construction of the west approach to the West Sixth street bridge a special meeting of the city council will be held this evening.
To aid the Near East sufferers the Congregational Sunday school has undertaken a program which will be productive of funds to assist the necessary work in Armenia and the stricken Holy Lands. The Christmas holidays will be devoted toward rendering every assistance to the relief.
How shall the nation proceed to bring down prices that are absolutely unreasonable and have no basis for existence gauged by production cost and cost of transportation and handling? This is the vital question which everyone is considering now in their own special way and anent which diverse laws are proposed.
PARIS, Dec. 22.—The peace conference has reached an agreement on the compensation to be demanded of Germany for the sinking of the Scapa Flow fleet, it was learned today. A final note will be handed to the German representatives this evening, which it was believed will permit signing the protocol and declaring the peace effective before December 31.
