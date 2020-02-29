20 years ago — 2000
Personal relationships, high quality and niche marketing are the critical tools local cherry growers must use as they compete in a global marketplace. Randy McAllister, administrative assistant for Oregon Cherry Growers in The Dalles, emphasizes that strategy as he discusses the broadening impact of “globalization” on the local cherry market, where brine products have long been a mainstay of the export business.
The equivalent of eight employees will be cut from 10 departments as Wasco County braces for the coming fiscal year, the county court decided Thursday. But it could have been worse. Department heads had to present “worst-case scenario” budgets to meet targets assigned by the county in January. Recommended personnel cuts to meet the targets went deeper than the $988,000 worst-case scenario shortfall, accumulating to about $170,000 in ‘spare change’ that the county court Thursday redistributed back to the hardest his departments.
Organizers of The Dalles Riverfront Trail are nearing their goal, but it’s going to take a strong finishing push. Ready to kick in that extra effort is Chuck Langley, who worked through AmeriCorps during the past two years to help coordinate trail fundraising efforts. Three key funding pieces were secured last year, and the year 2000 will see major construction.
When it comes to multi-tasking, the city’s urban renewal agency is a master. It has more than a dozen projects on its to-do-list, and it is working on all of them, to some degree, all the time. But a trio of projects has top priority status right now. They are expanding the area of improvements made to downtown; doing something with the Commodore Apartment building; and creating a pedestrian tie-in between downtown and the river.
Tina Lee-Cady is a self-proclaimed number cruncher. “I’m a bean counter and I’m very analytical,” she says. “But this place inspired me.” “This place” refers to the historic Granada Theatre, which Tina has managed for a year. She along with Anita Payne of Pacific Marketing Resources and Granada owner Eldon Snoozy, recently turned in a new direction. The Backstage Café and the “dinner and a movie” are temporarily on hold as the theatre seeks non profit status.
40 years ago — 1980
The odds are 100-1 against quadruplet lambs but the mixed breed ewe owned by Floyd Marshes of Foley Lakes beat the odds Feb. 22 and gave birth to four healthy lambs. Oregon State University said Tuesday about one in 100 births are quads. Sire of these lambs came from a set of triplets.
A daughter born here to Mr. and Mrs. Edward Busick on Jan. 7 carried out a long tradition as the first daughter of a first daughter for eight generations in the family, covering a span of 150 years. The baby was named Jennifer Kristine. Starting the tradition was a first daughter born in 1830, who later gave birth to a first daughter in 1850. Subsequent first daughters were born in 1870, 1890, 1910, 1932, 1953 and the latest one 1980.
MAUPIN—It’s time to break a bad habit. For the past five years, Wasco County girls’ basketball teams have reached the district tournament as the No. 1 representative of the West Division of the Columbia Basin Conference. For those past five years, the Redsides have dropped their first game, automatically disqualifying themselves for a chance at the final game, the winner of which earns berth in the state tournament.
MORO—The seniors on the Sherman County girls’ basketball team went out winners as they downed Stanfield 48-24 in the final game of the season at home Tuesday. Coach Gary Shelton started an all senior lineup and Rhonda Crews finished with 14 points to take scoring honors. The win left SC at 9-11 for the year and 7-6 in league.
The Red Cross Blood drawing in The Dalles Tuesday netted 127 units. The quota was 100. A total of 139 persons registered for the drawing but 12 of these were deferred.
UMATILLA—Dufur and Arlington will both try to make it “old home weekend” here when they and several other schools congregate for the Big Sky Conference district playoffs Friday and Saturday.
A $1.1 million renovation of Kah-Nee-Ta Vacation Resort on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation is nearing completion.
The Dalles assistant city administrator Steve Feldman has accepted the post of city manager at Independence effective March 1. Feldman announced the appointment Wednesday.
WASHINGTON (UPI)—The Supreme Court today unanimously threw out of the traditional privileges of marriage—that a wife or husband may not testify against their spouses without their consent. The justices said the decision to testify belongs only to the spouse taking the witness stand.
60 years ago — 1960
Gene Carpenter has been named circulation manager of The Daily Chronicle, it was announced today by Bob Paulos, publisher. Carpenter comes to The Chronicle from California. He is a former circulation manager of The Chronicle, as well as for newspapers in Washington, Montana, Idaho and California.
LONDON (UPI)—Princess Margaret, 29, is getting married. With stunning surprise, the royal family announced tonight that the sister of Queen Elizabeth is engaged to Anthony Armstrong Jones, a commoner known only to British society as a photographer and son of a lawyer. No date for the wedding was set.
Donnell Smith of The Dalles, winner in the Area 7 speak-off held Saturday night at Camas, will compete in the inter-area speech contest of Toastmasters in Portland. Smith, who earlier ha won the local clubs speak-off, took top honors at Camas with his address titled “Strength Through Growth.”
Three airplanes were lost early Sunday when flames destroyed the old Fairfield schoolhouse that was being used as a repair shop 12 miles southeast of The Dalles on the Wrentham Road. The fire was discovered about 1:30 a.m. Sunday by George Fax. Flames had advanced so far there was no chance to check them, persons in the neighborhood reported.
George Lindsay, publisher of The Dalles Optimist and active in civic and other affairs of the community, today was named 1959 Dalles Man of the Year. The honor came at today’s forum luncheon of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce at Hotel Dalles. Participating in the selection were representatives of the Chamber, of which Lindsay was president in 1958 and 1959, and the Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions Club.
Harvey Aluminum Company completed its case Thursday, following testimony by appraisal experts and company and county officials, as the State Tax Commission hearing on a 1958 tax dispute continued past the fifth day, in Salem. The company contends that the true cash value of the plant at The Dalles is $19,748,675 – and thus the basis for the payable tax.
80 years ago — 1940
A new $7,000 steel tug, the Charles R., was added yesterday to “The Dalles fleet” when the vessel was berthed here following its construction by the Albina Machine and Iron works in Portland.
The question of whether or not The Dalles wishes to remain on the aerial map will be tossed into the laps of local civic-minded persons and business leaders Monday night at 8 p. m., in a public forum sponsored by The Dalles Chamber of Commerce, it was announced today.
Fred Shearer was the guest speaker Monday night when members of the Camera club met at Broughton’s studio. Shearer addressed the group on “Aerial Photography,” illustrating his talk with scenes of the eastern and southern states. Plans were discussed for a series of field trips.
Robert Henry Jensen, 23, today was formally charged with the first-degree murder of Joseph Dominic Simonalli. Jensen was bound over to action of the Wasco county grand jury by Justice of the Peace Glenn O. Allen after District Attorney T. Leland Brown read the information which accused the prisoner of shooting Simonalli on or before February 28. He was held without bond.
Robert Henry Jensen, 23, this morning retraced his steps of the afternoon of February 8 when, apparently drawn by the desire to own Joe Simonalli’s 8-acre ranch which nestles under the rocky bluffs five miles west of The Dalles, he fired two bullets into Simonalli’s body.
Building permits in The Dalles for the first two months of 1940 more than doubled the 1939 total for the same period, $26075 to $13,850, figures released today by City Recorder J. S. Steers revealed today.
SALEM (UP)—Marion, Jackson, Wasco and Gilliam counties were division winners in the 1939 traffic safety contest among counties, a survey completed today by Secretary of State Earl Snell revealed today.
100 years ago — 1920
“Wasco county poultry raisers outside of the immediate vicinity of The Dalles do not recognize the value to them of using purebred and good quality stock and very few really know how to properly feed to obtain the maximum results,” asserted Professor C. S. Brewster, formerly of O. A. C. who is lecturing here at the first The Dalles poultry school.
The Dalles city council yesterday afternoon authorized the sale of street improvement bonds for $25,123.80 to take care of certain improvements on Eighth street, Kelly avenue and Pine streets. The bonds will be issued in $500 denominations except the last one which will be for $123.80. The bonds bear six percent interest and mature in 10 years. No opposition was voiced.
The Dalles high school debating teams won both legs of their match with Odell high school last night arguing on the question, resolved: That the United States should ratify no treaty by which China is despoiled of the Shantung peninsula.
Speaking to a congregation that filled every seat in the auditorium of the Methodist church, this city, Dr. J. W. Mahood last night said, “The businessmen of this city will be the first to fell the beneficial effects of a revival. No man, no woman can be touched anew by the power of good without thinking of old debts, forgotten obligations.
