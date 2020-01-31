20 years ago — 2000
The savings account that helped run the 911 Center for five years is gone, and now police and fire agencies must pay the piper – big time. The Dalles Police Department, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, and Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue are each facing a doubling—at the very least—of their yearly contribution to the dispatch center.
At school board prompting, Chenowith School District 9 revised its 2000-01 calendar to avoid half days in the same week there are full days off. The board gave the revised schedule a passing grade Jan. 20, unanimously approving the schedule presented by superintendent James Kiefert. Teacher in-service days are generally scheduled for half days every other Wednesday in District 9, with students on an early release schedule.
A Tygh Valley woman and active community volunteer is in the burn center at Portland’s Emanuel Hospital following a house fire Sunday evening. Neighbors helped Margie Pierce escape from a rear window of her single-wide mobile home after hearing an explosion, according to Mike Wirth of the Tygh Valley Fire Department.
Eric Gross isn’t just like ‘Everybody,’ the tune he took from the Backstreet Boys and turned into a pep band arrangement. Instead, the talented Wahtonka High senior is a unique, one-of-a-kind musician. “In all my years (of teaching), he’s probably the most gifted,” says Wahtonka band director Steve Hodges, who’s composed and arranged songs of his own. “He’s the first one to sit down and do a full-scale arrangement for a band.”
ARLINGTON – The Rangers have been forced to adjust to a familiar game plan against them recently. Teams have been double-teaming Ben Morris inside in an effort to control the 6-foot 5 post. So far, thanks in part to the outside shooting of Luke and Lance Lindell, that transition is going quite smoothly. The No. 1 ranked Rangers bombed Arlington 74-52 Friday Night.
ATHENA—The Sherman Husky boys hoop team remained in second place Saturday, upending third-place Weston-McEwen 59-46 in Athena. Sherman senior Asa Richelderfer scored 20 points to lead all scorers, while Josh Macnab added 12. Justin Miller and Josh Thomas each potted eight points for the Huskies.
HELIS—Like Tigger of Winnie the Pooh fame, the Dufur Ranger girls’ basketball team bounced back quickly. After a horrific second half showing in a home loss to St. Paul on Tuesday, the Rangers rallied back, topping Griswold 47-28 on the road Saturday. “I was happy to see it on the road,” said Dufur coach Hal Lindell. “Because that’s a long trip (over by Pendleton), especially after we got beat like that the other night.
SALEM (AP)—Gov. John Kitzhaber and the Legislature have been in a perpetual joust over land use planning, and whether that’s so in his final legislative session will have a lot to do with who runs the place. Either way, aides suggest, don’t assume Kitzhaber will propose a bunch of new laws.
40 years ago — 1980
The best advice Chuck Phipps ever got on being city attorney was the simple question: “Will it work?” Phipps officially ended more than 31 years as the part-time attorney for the city Thursday.
The Dalles High Booster Club said goodbye to former president Mel Mothershead last Friday, honoring him with a special award as booster of the month, and for his years of service. Mothershead was the manager of the J. C. Penney store in The Dalles until last week, when he was reassigned to a similar position with the Penney’s store in Linda, Calif.
The 116th year of operation of St. Mary’s Academy in the Dalles will be observed with an open house on Thursday in conjunction with National Catholic Schools Week. The Academy originated Aug. 4, 1864, when the Sisters of the Holy Names opened the school at fourth and Lincoln. At that time, it was the only Catholic school in Eastern Oregon.
Darryl Stingley, the former New England Patriots wide receiver whose career was ended by a paralyzing tackle in an exhibition game, is one of six finalists for the International Award for Valor in Sports. Stingley, who joined the Patriots in 1973, is paralyzed from the neck down as a result of a jarring tackle by Oakland’s Jack Tatum in an Aug. 12, 1978 exhibition game.
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (UPI)—Jack’s back, and that could prove to be a lot of trouble for those with eyes on the $54,000 prize in the $300,000 Bing Crosby National Pro-Am. Jack Nicklaus, the man who used to cast a shadow over the field every time he played, made his 1980 debut Thursday, and new swing and all he shot a 69 at Cypress Point.
TOKYO (UPI)—Japan said today it will boycott the Moscow Olympics in retaliation against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.
60 years ago — 1960
Discovery yesterday of beef intestines near the Columbia River Highway near Mosier brought in state authorities to investigate a possible case of rustling and illegal slaughter. Oregon State Livestock Office Guy Woodworth is investigating the case. According to the Wasco County Sheriff’s office, the remains of a beef was found near the highway on the property of a Mosier rancher.
Bill Hamilton, senior at The Dalles High School, was announced today as U. S. National Bank’s selection for its local work college program and has started his training at The Dalles branch. James Johnson, U. S. National’s manager here, said Bill will receive a $1,200 college scholarship and a guaranteed position with the bank after college graduation, at a starting salary of $5,000 annually.
The March of Dimes fund rose to $3,571.64 here today as receipts continued to arrive at campaign headquarters. Saturday’s dance at the Armory netted $380.75 and the Blue Crutch sale by Dalles High School Booster Girls added another $140.41 to the fund. Other receipts included $744.35 from the mail appeals and $469.50 from the scrolls distributed in the downtown section of The Dalles.
A series of service advertisements placed in The Dalles Chronicle by Sunset Motor Co. has been recognized by the nationwide Oldsmobile dealer publication, “Service Selling Slants.” The advertisements were based on the training Sunset personnel have been given at the General Motors Training Center at Tigard.
ODELL – An apple a day wouldn’t even come close to the quantity required in duplicating the menu for the fourth annual Awards Banquet attended by more than 500 persons at Wy’ East High School gym last night. Apple jelly, apple onion casserole, apple and sweet potatoes, apple slaw, apple pie—these were just a few of the special dishes that accompanied turkey and ham in the dinner, prepared by women of the Pine Grove Grange Home Economics Club.
INDANAPOLIS, Ind. (UPI)—Sen. John F. Kennedy (D-Mass.) is expected to announce Thursday his entry into the Indiana presidential preference primary. No other major Democratic presidential hopefuls are expected to vie for the state’s 34 national convention votes.
DENVER (UPI)—President Eisenhower announced today he would ask Congress to increase spending for the nation’s space program by 113 million dollars, principally for the Saturn Project. The President, during a brief stopover en route to Washington from a West Coast holiday, said the 1961 appropriation request for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration should be raised to 915 million dollars.
80 years ago — 1940
Delayed by three revisions, the 1940 tax roll calling for payments increased from $606,023.34 in 1939 to $640,023.62 in 1940, was turned over yesterday to Sheriff Harold Sexton by County Assessor H. E. Greene.
Unloading Petroleum—The Inland Chief was unloading a full cargo of 230,000 gallons of petroleum products this morning at River Terminals following arrival from Portland. She will go downriver this afternoon with an empty barge for a “double duty” voyage later. The tugboat Keith was to leave from Celilo later today with a barge load of petroleum products for Umatilla.
Posters Distributed—Posters calling attention to the fourth national social hygiene day were distributed today by Bob Kasberger and Jimmy Brookhouse, it was reported today at the county health office. Highlighting local observance of the day, purpose of which is to reduce incidence of venereal diseases, will be a county health association meeting at the county courtroom tonight at 7:30.
A race in the November election for at least one political office, that of constable for The Dalles district, loomed today when Douglas Allen began circulating his petition for the republican nomination.
100 years ago — 1920
James Darnielle, a resident of Wasco County for more than 42 years, died at his home, 700 West Thirteenth Street, yesterday afternoon. Mr. Darnielle had been ill for two years.
The new East Hill school, latest of The Dalles’ educational facilities, has been opened for the spring term. Two primary grades are now being taught in the school and this week two additional grades will be thrown open for the school children east of Kelly avenue. Eventually it is planned to have six grades, first to sixth inclusive, taught in the East Hill school for the benefit of the children who live in the east part of the city. By the end of this week it is expected there will be approximately 100 pupils in the new building.
Dalles City hereby calls for bids for the wreckage of the old Sixth street wooden bridge. Wreckage consists of old timbers and old bridge iron. Bids should be sealed and filed with recorder of Dalles City not later than February 3, and all bids will be opened by the recorder and council at 7:30 o’clock p.m. on said date.
To Dufur. Daily trips. All kinds of freight picked up anyplace in the city Manchester & Lester, black 2822.
Two appeals from decisions rendered by the Wasco County Court in the rights-of-way adjustments on the Columbia River highway between The Dalles and Mosier, asking reimbursement to the amount of $1975 were filed in the circuit court this morning.
With a charter membership of 30 young men, The Dalles Amateur Athletic club has been formed. The law preventing minors from frequenting pool halls, which is being rigidly carried out, is responsible to great degree for the launching of the athletic organization.
The school children of Wasco County will be asked to strive for a mark of $1400 in thrift contest instigated by the government. By January 21, 1921, it is hoped that the Oregon students will have raised $500,00. This is the state’s quota as set by the United State Treasury Department. Thrift stamps and War Saving stamps are the means by which students are urged to start saving.
