20 years ago – 1999
The Dalles Mural Society will host a dedication ceremony of its newest mural this Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. The mural is located at 317 East Third Street, on the south side of Sawyer’s True Value. The public is invited to attend and meet the artists, R.E. Pierce and Donald Prechtel.
Planned Civic Auditorium events are still in limbo, awaiting a building inspector’s approval. But chances are getting better that planned events won’t be canceled, since The Dalles Urban Renewal members last night approved a $182,640.91 funding request for the Civic Auditorium.
Anyone who has ever attempted a community volunteer project—big or small—would do well to drop by the newly-reopened Civic Auditorium in The Dalles, just for the reassurance of knowing that even the very difficult is possible with enough hard work. The Civic isn’t completely restored yet, by any means, but enough has been accomplished now to return this glorious old building to public use – not so many years after a handful of local individuals vowed to save it from the wrecking ball.
SEATTLE (AP)—Washington apple growers say they doubt they’ll get much relief from the state’s $92 million share of an $8.7 billion emergency farm assistance bill. Even if the entire sum went to apple growers, it would be less than half of the $200 million loss on fruit grown in 1998, said Randy Smith, president of the Washington Growing Clearinghouse, which represents 2,800 orchardists in north central Washington.
The software used to store municipal court records in The Dalles in not Year 2000—“Y2K”—compliant. City staff always knew that, and they planned on printing out a hard copy of the court records, then typing the information into new, Y2K compliant software over time.
The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce director Susan Huntington was awarded Oregon Chamber Executive of the Year on Oct. 25 during the Oregon Chamber Executives Conference in Corvallis. Huntington was nominated for the honor by Congressman Greg Walden for increasing Chamber membership, improving finances and extending activities.
SAN’A, Yemen (AP)—Tribesmen in Yemen kidnapped three Americans and are demanding the release of 25 suspects detained in an attack on an oil pipeline, a security official said today.
40 years ago – 1979
The hiring of a half-time kindergarten teacher at Chenowith Primary School was approved Wednesday night in a special meeting of the District 9 school board because about 20 more students than expected enrolled. Jennifer Brink, who teaches a morning kindergarten class at Mosier Elementary, will teach the afternoon class. The additional class will start as soon as decisions on divisions of the present class and transportation of the kindergarten students have been worked out.
Colorful autumn harvest symbols decorated tables for the October 16 Homecoming dinner of Columbia chapter, Order of Eastern Star. A poem of welcome opened the meeting. Instructions committee members Malvin Ball, Grace E. Lewis and Lucille Cohoon exemplified rules and regulations.
The Rev. Boyd Powers, a newly approved Assemblies of God Missionary to Malawi, Central Africa, will kick off a week of mission’s emphasis at Life in Christ Center. He will describe the work he and his wife will be doing when he speaks during 11 a.m. services Sunday at the church.
The Mt. Hood District garden clubs recently held a fall meeting at Dufur, with the Dufur Valley Garden Club serving as host. Delegations were present from Cascade Locks, Odell, Parkdale, Maupin, The Dalles and Dufur. Mrs. Verne Hanna, district director presided.
SOEUL, South Korea (UPI)—President Park Chung-hee, 62, authoritarian ruler of South Korea for 18 years, was shot to death Friday night by the head of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency at a dinner party. Five other people were killed in the shooting, including Park’s chief bodyguard, a government spokesman announced Saturday. The intelligence chief, Kim Jae Kyu, was arrested.
WISHRAM—Wishram’s junior high volleyball team defeated Trout Lake, 15-0, 15-11 Thursday to finish its season unbeaten (15-0).
60 years ago – 1959
A break-in at The Dalles High School last night resulted in theft of 12 band instruments valued at more than $2,000.
A 15-year-old Dalles boy involved in a series of juvenile offenses was committed by a court order to Camp Columbia near White Salmon, Wash., yesterday.
A training session for farm census takers will begin Wednesday at Wasco in preparation for the start of the field canvass on or about Nov. 2. The Bureau of the Census, U.S. Department of Commerce, said the census takers’ training will cover use of the census questionnaire, census definitions, interviewing and map reading.
The livestock market is the place where buyer and seller meet and the logical spot is halfway between the place of production and the place of consumption, Ed Coles, manager of The Dalles Livestock Commission, Inc., told members of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce members’ forum at a luncheon meeting yesterday.
Five churches have accepted an invitation from The Daily Chronicle to enter floats in a Christmas religious parade planned for The Dalles the afternoon of Nov. 27.
80 years ago – 1939
Citizens and students alike turned out en masse last night in the downtown section, the activities looking more like a Fourth of July celebration than pre-football game rally. With the student bonfire emblazoned on the countryside, the students unleashed a noise barrage that could be heard in the residential section of this city.
With several entertainment acts already registered, the American Legion post Neewollah committee today again called attention to the cash prizes being offered for the best singing, dancing, instrumental or comedy acts to be presented by youngsters at Tuesday night’s Neewollah.
The first major waterfront development on the north bank of the Columbia river will get underway in the near future, when the L. L. Buchanan company, pioneer truck operators, establish dock and warehouse facilities on land recently acquired west of the ferry landing, it was announced today by L. A. Duncan, Dallesport Development company official.
WASHINGTON, Oct. 27. (UP)—The United States today commemorates the birth of the U. S. navy 164 years ago. Wartime precautions closed ships of the battle fleet, navy yards and industrial stations usually open for public inspection of Navy day.
DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 27. (UP)—A young British sailor who leaped from the battleship Royal Oak when it was torpedoed by a U-boat told the first vivid story today of how 800 officers and men died in the oily waters of the Scapa Flow naval base.
MOSCOW, Oct. 27. (UP)—Reports were received from reliable quarters in Murmansk today that a German crew was in charge of the American steamship City of Flint when it sailed from the Russian Arctic port yesterday. The reports appeared to support a belief held in many quarters here that the ship was being escorted to a German port by a convoy of German submarines.
100 years ago – 1919
A veteran of the Indian wars, Stephen Richard Mettier of this city, who served under General Oliver Howard in his memorable campaign against the Nez Perce tribe, and one of the oldest residents of Wasco county, died at his home here Saturday and was today interred in the local Odd Fellows’ cemetery.
Big Halloween Masquerade in the Elks hall Friday night. Prizes given. Good orchestra—lots of fun. You are invited.
Anyone possessing milk bottles, bearing the name of the undersigned, please notify and I will call for same. Persons using my bottles for milk or other purposes are doing so unlawfully and should return such bottles to me. THOMAS KLINDT.
The Steelhead is again at hand. It is the monthly publication of The Dalles high school and it is a credit to that institution. Every pupil at the high school may well be proud of the Steelhead. And its editorial staff and its several department staffs may feel especially proud of the little publication. It contains that elusive something which puts a magazine across.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Oct. 27.—Nothing except government pressure to force the coal operators to give the miners’ demands just “consideration” can avert the threatened coal strike, Acting President Lewis of the United mine workers, declared today in a statement.
WASHINGTON, Oct. 27.—William O. Jenkins, American consular agent, who was robbed and kidnaped by bandits near Puebla, Mexico, has been released on payment of the ransom of $150,000, officials said.
