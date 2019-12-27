20 years ago – 1999
How do you know a police officer is really a police officer? If you’ve been robbed or sexually assaulted, whom should you call? Such questions often create an insurmountable barrier for the developmentally disabled, but an innovative partnership between Center for Living in The Dalles and area police agencies should help provide the answers.
The FAQ (frequently asked question) at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library is easy to guess: “When is the mezzanine construction going to be done?” Translated: ‘When can I expect find books again?’ Near the end of January, says head librarian Sheila Dooley. “When the carpet is all in.”
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)—The Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs may gain control of two of Portland General Electric’s hydropower dams. A final agreement hasn’t yet been reached, but the deal would give the tribes control of the Pelton and Round Butte dams on the Deschutes River in Central Oregon. The dams provide about 20 percent of the company’s power-generated capacity.
SALEM—Oregonians so far aren’t pulling large amounts of money out of their accounts ahead of the millennium weekend, a top banking official said Monday. Tom Perrick, president of the Oregon Bankers Association, said ongoing checks with selected banks have shown it generally has been business as usual as far as cash withdrawals from the banks.
40 years ago – 1979
Martin Marietta Aluminum is running its plants here at full capacity and is somewhat optimistic it can continue to do so despite a tight situation on the power scene. Jack Doan, vice president for Martin Marietta’s Northwest Operations, said Thursday that the company had enough power in sight to operate at present full strength until April.
Oregon State Police have canceled an all-points bulletin on a woman who reportedly had been killed in a mobile home accident in this area. Relatives who had called early Thursday said they had received information their mother had been killed in a Rufus area accident, called back Thursday night to report the woman had been found safe at her residence.
Fred Meyer Properties Inc. has purchased a 4.5-acre plot of land on West Sixth Street adjacent to Terminal Avenue. A company representative said Friday the property was not large enough to accommodate a full-sized Fred Meyer Store, but the announcement of a development on the property could be expected within about 30 days. It has not been decided exactly what kind of operation will be placed on the property, the spokesman said.
The contract for a new visitor’s center at The Dalles Dam has been awarded to Jack Kennedy Contracting of Sunriver. It calls for a new visitor information building, restrooms, and a waiting room.
WASHINGTON—Tentative approval of the first part of the Alaska gas pipeline which would cross Wasco County was given by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Friday.
WASHINGTON (UPI)—The United States today protested to the Soviet Union over Russia’s military involvement in the Afghan coup, calling it unjustified and warning it will have “serious implications” for future U.S. Soviet relations.
60 years ago – 1959
The Wasco County Democratic Central Committee is expected to select a new chairman tomorrow during a public meeting at which a visiting four-man panel will speak.
Installation of a sprinkler system that will permit approximately five additional acres to be planted to grass is now in progress at Sorosis Park here. The long-range development plan, which eventually will give The Dalles one of Oregon’s finest municipal park facilities, calls for seeding of the east section of Sorosis next spring.
The Northeast reeled today from an onslaught of snow, sleet and freezing rain that disrupted communications and blacked out thousands of homes.
EUGENE (UPI)—Four University of Washington students en route to the Rose Bowl game were killed early today in a head-on collision between their truck and a tank truck and trailer on an icy highway five miles north of here.
PORTLAND (UPI)—The Aug. 7 Roseburg explosion and fire was Oregon’s biggest 1959 news story, a survey of United press International editors throughout the state showed today.
AUGUSTA, Fa. (UPI)—President Eisenhower refused today to extend the formal U.S. moratorium on nuclear weapon tests but promised that they would not be resumed without advance notice.
WASHINGTON (UPI)—President Eisenhower’s Fact-finding Board ended public hearings in the steel dispute today and said both sides are now wider apart than when the panel entered the case two months ago.
80 years ago – 1939
A rousing, if early morning, reception to the year to come will be given tomorrow morning when, at 6:30 in the civic auditorium, some 250 Dalles residents will sharpen knives and forks for the 11th annual renewal of the New Year’s Eve breakfast.
Miss May Hall, sister of Mrs. D. P. Ketchum of The Dalles, died at the Ketchum residence this morning, following an illness of several months.
Three cases of measles and three cases of chicken pox were reported to the county health unit, it was reported to the county health unit in the week just ended.
CHICAGO (UPI)—The way you drive New Year’s eve may determine whether traffic fatalities for 1939 will exceed those of 1938, the National Safety Council said today. The total for 1938 was 32,400.
LONDON (UPI)—One of the war’s first vital contributions to military aviation will be an “aerial battle cruiser,” authoritative quarters said today.
HELSINKI (UPI)—Finnish troops killed 600 Russians in the battle of Kelja, which raged form 8 p.m. Tuesday night to noon Wednesday, an official communique announced tonight.
PARIS (UPI)—Allied troops are deepening the Maginot line on the western front with new field positions including trenches, tank traps and some concrete pill boxes, a war office spokesman said today. These new positions, calculated to strengthen the allied line materially, are behind the permanent positions of the Maginot system.
100 years ago – 1919
To plead the cause of The Dalles, Wasco county and Eastern Oregon in general, the local delegation of representatives and officers to the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce second annual meeting which began today in Portland, have left. W. H. Wilson, president of The Dalles chamber, was officially chosen as a delegate from The Dalles proper.
A meeting of Wasco county taxpayers was held Saturday afternoon in the courthouse. After a stiff fight, with the evident objection coming from the county court itself, the office of the county agricultural agent was cut in its asked-for appropriations from $2500 to $2200 in spite of the fact that perhaps more than $100,000 damage has been saved the farmers through this organization.
On and after Jan. 5 we will not close until 2 a.m. Tid Bit lunch house, way down in the east end.
WASHINGTON—With their tentative plan of a strike court to insure industrial peace, members of the president’s industrial commission today invited criticisms and suggestions on their work. The invitation virtually constitutes a request that the entire country resolve itself in an industrial commission.
DUBLIN—Yesterday’s shooting affray near the lodge of Viscount French, lord lieutenant of Ireland, was not an attempt to attack the viceregal lodge, it was stated semi-officially today. Police said the affair, which still was surrounded by mystery, could be explained by the military. Lieutenant Boast and a civilian believed to be Laurence Carsey, were killed in the clash which occurred early yesterday.
