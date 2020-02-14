20 years ago — 2000
They met in a ‘90s way—in an internet chat room. As these high-tech love connections sometimes start, the truth surfaces slowly. He gave a false name. But he told the truth about his age (27), that he’d never been married, that he worked in Hood River, and went golfing whenever and wherever he could. She was 19, though she lied and told him she was 20. She also didn’t tell him, initially, that her on-line address, Palm Desert, Calif., wasn’t where she lived, that she was only visiting her mom. Instead, she attended Central Washington University, studying vocal performances.
In their lifetimes, Kitty and Darrell Leabo have witnessed thousands of changes. One thing hasn’t—and won’t—change; that’s their love for each other through 52 years of marriage. The Leabos met in Portland where Kitty worked as a nurse at the Vanport hospital, alongside Darrell’s sister.
The Discovery Center and Museum is currently planning a Mexican American temporary exhibit due to open in April in the Discover Gallery. The community can help by gathering artifacts, photographs, and stories for the exhibit.
Lifestyles, LLC, operators of Flagstone Retirement and Assisted Living, has recently named Ramona Robinson as administrator. Robinson has a bachelor’s degree in management and has spent more than 10 years in the health care industry.
The five-team Tri-Valley Conference district wrestling championships get under way Friday and continue Saturday at Wilsonville High. And the Indians look to be right where they want to be – with eight top seeds and a full squad in the lineup. The Dalles has 22 wrestlers poised to score points through 13 of the 14 weight classes (all but the 135-pound weight class). The Dalles has been ranked among the top three teams in the Class 3A during much of the season, but assorted injuries to top wrestlers have left them stumbling through some regular season meets.
WOODBURN – The Dalles Indians swim team made good time—and fared well—in weekend District 2 swim championship action at Woodburn Aquatic Center. 80 percent of the time that the swimmers hit the water (all but nine swims) they emerged with season-best times.
40 years ago — 1980
Wahtonka’s wrestlers continued their strong team performance with a 48-15 dual meet victory over Wasco County at the Eagle gym Tuesday night. “They keep improving. We’re sort of building momentum into district right now,” said Wahtonka Coach Mark Butterfield. “Some of the things that we had last night will really help us, like Johnny Friend. He’s really coming on. He wrestled a higher weight class and he got a pin for us. I didn’t even know if he was going to win that match. He really came through.
Mrs. Delores Habberstad of the Treaty Oak Education Center presented a program titled “Education and Senior Citizens” during the Feb. 9 luncheon meeting of the Mid-Columbia Unit of Oregon Retired Educators Association at the Portage Inn. Senior citizens may attend any classes at the center tuition-free. Since Treaty Oak opened four adults have completed and received two-year degrees.
There are no songs about anyone dreaming of a “White Valentines Day,” but most of the Mid-Columbia is white today. Snow depths of as much as four inches in the Mosier area were generally described as hazardous throughout the area although no major accidents or traffic tie-ups were reported.
A plan to install new lighting and prepare quinton Street ballpark for football games is in the District 12 school operations budget which goes to public hearing at 7:30 tonight in the Junior High Media Center.
Activities shared by an adult and a child are important and bring a bonding, or closeness, that can’t be achieved in any other way, Linda Stern believes. Helping parents with ideas for such activities is the idea behind a new feature by Mrs. Stern that begins today and which she plans to produce each week. Called “Wonderful Workings” to tie it in with the children’s museum, Wonder Works, the feature will include illustrations done by Mrs. Stern, an artist, to help call attention to or explain the ideas presented.
Three area prep teams hit the mat tonight for wrestling, at least if the roads are safe enough to travel. Gresham will be at Kurtz Gym for a 7:30 p.m. dual meet with The Dalles, which dropped its last meet 34-23 to Clackamas Monday night. This will be the final duel meet for the Indians before the district meet that begins a week from today at Clackamas High.
New officers were recently elected to the Board of Directors and the medical staff at The Dalles General Hospital. Daryl Corey, principal at Joseph G. Wilson elementary School, has been elected president of the board of directors. He has been a member of the Board since 1977.
PORTLAND, Ore. (UPI) Trying to find out where dredged-up river material containing D.B. Cooper hijacking loot came from, the FBI Wednesday turned to river engineers and geologists for answers.
Three more persons have been arrested by the Wasco County sheriff’s office deputies and accused of drug violations. The latest arrests bring to 13 the number of persons charged with drug violations as a result of a recent investigation that involved an undercover agent. All of those arrested were named in secret indictments by a grand jury on Feb. 8.
60 years ago — 1960
Theater Manager Earl Wisner Jr. yesterday offered $100 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of the person or persons who broke a large plate glass window and a glass pane in a door of the snack bar building at The Dalles Drive-In Theater. Wisner said the glass was broken with rocks sometime between last Thursday and yesterday and that “a few minor articles” were stolen. He estimated the damage at more than $150.
A Washington man was arrested and accused of driving while under the influence of alcohol and his wife was treated for head injuries after an automobile accident at 7:40 p.m. Saturday five miles east of the Dalles on the Oregon Trail Highway.
“Get the tree for the price of the stump!” That’s the theme of the big George Washington’s Birthday Sale planned this weekend—Friday and Saturday—by the Retail Trade Bureau of the Dalles Chamber of Commerce. The sales event is the first of the monthly retail promotions planned by the bureau and approved by the Chamber board of directors.
Two men and a woman have been accused of cattle-rustling in Wasco County. A complaint charging the three with “larceny of a heifer” was signed Friday in the Court of Justice of the Peace L. M. Martin. The complaint alleges that Richard Arnold Miller, William Harold and Dorothy M. Edwards stole, butchered and attempted to illegally dispose of a heifer owned by a Mosier rancher.
An employee of the Tygh Valley Lumber Company for the past six years was the apparent victim of drowning last night, the Wasco County Sheriff’s office reported this morning. Edward Franklin Stephans, 62, 4919 SE Salmon, Portland, was found dead this morning at the bottom of a mill pond at the lumber mill.
Dalles City Council officially accepted a recommendation from the joint garbage collection-alley congestion committee last night and repealed a recently passed garbage ordinance amendment. Without a single dissenting vote being recorded, the council killed the amendment before it could go into effect April 1.
LONDON (UPI) – Crowds of curious “baby watchers” increased in size today outside Buckingham Palace where Queen Elizabeth II awaited the birth of her third child. Both Britons and tourists alike ignored prospects of further dismal weather and cautious warnings that the birth might not come till Tuesday or the next day or perhaps even the next week. The baby will be the first born to a reigning monarch in 103 years – since Queen Victoria.
80 years ago — 1940
Total expenditures for general assistance by the Wasco County public welfare commission during January amounted to $2,347.94, just under the $2,350 budget, Count Administrator Carl Sandoz reported today. The welfare office is operating on a budget of $2,600 for February, the same amount that was requested for March, Sandoz said.
Paper Drive Successful—The recent paper drive by Boy Scout Troop No. 358 netted $75.75, it was learned today. Appreciation for the cooperation of the public was being expressed by J. M. Patton, scoutmaster, and at the same time it was stated that no additional paper can be handled until fall. No storage space is available and for that reason paper can be picked up only when a drive is in progress, with arrangements made for moving immediately to market.
Voluntary contributions to the high school activities rehabilitation fund today were beginning to come into school authorities and the Chronicle in greater numbers and larger amounts, cheering the students and instructors alike. The total at noon today stood at $62, including two donations made at last Saturday’s Booster Girls cooked food sale, but not counting amounts taken in on sales.
PORTLAND, Feb. 15 (UP) Transformation of the now unsightly Indian fishing village at Celilo, Ore., into a modern, sanitary settlement was visualized today by State Highway Engineer R. H. Baldock at a pow-wow between four Celilo Indians and the Oregon highway commission.
100 years ago — 1920
Pianos tuned and repaired, action regulating and refinishing. Plyer actions a specialty. Work guaranteed. S. A. Dockstader, Reed-French piano company, 320 East Second Street. Telephone main 1061.
For sale—Cherry orchard, two and one half miles from The Dalles. One of the best. Fruit of all kinds for family use. Five room house, bunk house, large barn, two hen houses, well, windmill, stock and implements. Eight acres of best soil not in trees. Pasture and wood. Terms. Write G. E. A., care of the Chronicle, or telephone black 4131 between 5 and 7 p.m.
Advertising Pays—Through the efforts of a buy little want ad in the Chronicle the Ted Povey place has changed hands three times during the last three months. Each sale was at a considerably increased price so the transactions can not be considered sacrifice deals. The sales were due solely to the little want ads which appeared in the Chronicle. Advertising pays don’t forget this fact, and pays big.
WASHINGTON—Wilson Welch Adams was kidnapped by Mexican bandits on the night of February 13, at Ablos, in Zacatecas, and is being held for 50,000 pesos ransom, the state department was advised today.
