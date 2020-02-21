20 years ago — 2000
A woman prisoner who fled from Wasco County after she was released to deliver her baby is back in custody at the regional jail. The 29-year-old woman, a former The Dalles resident, was arrested in Multnomah County Feb. 16, and transferred back to The Dalles Thursday. Wasco County Circuit Court Judge John V. Kelly issued a warrant for her arrest Nov. 1 after she absconded from court supervision.
In terms of turnarounds, it’s been dramatic. Columbia Basin Care Facility went from a poor state inspection, to a worse one, to a perfect one in just five months. The All-A’s report card came about a week ago, and concluded a harrowing half-year that saw a virtually complete change in management staff and intensive training period of learning and applying the rules in the most regulated industry in the county, said new administrator Mary Oster.
A 16,000-square-mile region covering much of four western states would become a national geologic area under a proposal to be presented to Congress late this year. A multi-agency study team met earlier this month in Vancouver to review a draft report on the idea, which would develop as interpretive region based upon the Ice Age floods that dramatically sculpted much of the Pacific Northwest about 13,000 years ago.
A facelift given to several blocks of downtown The Dalles a few years ago was only part of the full treatment originally intended. Now, as the city’s urban renewal agency plans to do a second level of improvement—the full treatment—the question is whether to bring the first section up to the full-improvement level.
A request to site a house on a 39-acre farm parcel in south Wasco County has been sent back to the planning commission. Wasco County Court Wednesday remanded Arlene Fosberg’s request to build a house on Wapinitia Road property, ordering the commission to consider the site under different criteria of a more applicable state law.
HERMISTON—Dufur traded in its usual full court, up-tempo, above-the-rim game plan for a half court slugfest Friday night, but the result was still the same. The top-ranked Rangers lulled fifth-ranked Condon, 47-37, to claim thei4r second consecutive Big Sky Championship in front of a packed house at Hermiston gym. The out-of-character victory casts an ominous shadow on the theory that Dufur (24-2) can be beat, if forced to play a half-court game.
GRESHAM—The Dalles Indian girls swimmers made history Friday at the OSAA/U.S. Bank Class 3A-2A-1A state swim championships at Mr. Hood Community College’s Aquatic Center. The Indians 200-yard freestyle relay team nosed into sixth – giving The Dalles its first-ever girls relay team to make the state finals.
40 years ago — 1980
Kevin Morrison of Cub Scout Pack 352 in The Dalles leads a very busy life. Now that he carries the title of outstanding Cub Scout in the Mid-Columbia District, the pace may pick up. Kevin was named outstanding scout Thursday night.
Charles E. (Chuck) Underhill, a 24-year veteran with the J.C. Penney Company, has been named manager of The Dalles branch of the International chain department store. He started here on Feb. 1 replacing Mel Mothershead.
Santa Claus isn’t the only one who flies through the air and keeps an eye on who has been good and who has been bad. So does the Oregon State Police. But instead of giving unexpected gifts to those who have been good, the OSP gives unexpected traffic tickets to those who have been bad: those who disregard the 55-mph speed limit.
The apprehension of five suspects accused of involvement in the recent window shooting that damaged 127 vehicles announced today by Wasco County sheriff John Magill and City of the Dalles Chief Paul Nagy.
MAUPIN—Heppner got off to a fast start in both halves and took an 85-75 win over Wasco County in boys’ basketball action here Saturday night.
MORO—Sherman Count assured itself a berth in the Columbia Basin Conference boys basketball playoffs with a 77-56 victory over Condon Saturday night.
WASHINGTON (UPI)—An aide to the late Rep. Leo Ryan, D-Calif., says the CIA may have knowingly let Ryan go to his death in Guyana rather than disclose a secret intelligence operation dealing with the Rev. Jim Jones. Ryan and four companions were gunned down by followers of Jones – head of the People’s Temple colony in Jonestown – on a remote jungle airstrip in Guyana on Nov. 18, 1978.
WASHINGTON (UPI)—Because the Soviets did not withdraw from Afghanistan by President Carter’s Wednesday deadline, the White House says the United States will boycott the Moscow summer Olympics.
60 years ago — 1960
Evidence of a mysterious “blast” reported above The Dalles early Saturday night remained elusive as of late this morning. Prompted by more than 20 telephone calls to the county sheriff’s office, city police department and local newspaper and radio men, a search of the hills southeast of the city was made this morning with no results. Cause of the blast, which reportedly was felt as far north as The Dalles Dam, remained a mystery today.
Several special activities are planned by The Dalles chapter of Future Farmers of America in the current observance of National FFA Week. News stories and radio programs calling attention to the program of the local chapter are planned. Major event, however, is the annual Parent and Son Banquet to be held Wednesday at the Junior High School, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
It was raining inside the Bank Hotel building on Second Street in The Dalles yesterday when a series of radiators spouted water instead of heat. The indoor downpour was discovered about 11:30 a.m. and tenants of the building’s ground floor sections were busy catching water in containers or mopping up during most of the afternoon.
George P. Stadelman of The Dalles has been elected a director of First National Bank of Oregon, it was announced today by C. B. Stephenson, president. Stadelman, a native of The Dalles, is associated in operation of Stadelman Fruit Co. properties at several points in the Northwest.
Four adult courses, each with 25 hours of instruction, will be offered at The Dalles High School beginning next week. The courses are bookkeeping and elementary accounting, shorthand, Typing I and algebra review. At least 10 persons must be registered for each class before the course can be given.
TYGH VALLEY—Sale of the Tygh Valley Lumber Co. sawmill and timber holdings to Mountain fir Lumber Co. of Independence, Ore., was announced today. Sale price was reported in excess of $4,000,00. Tygh Valley Lumber Co. is one of Wasco County’s major industrial operations.
80 years ago — 1940
The Dalles stands high up in the list of well-electrified cities in the nation, Glen L. Corey, district manager for Pacific Power & Light company, announced today on receipt of company statistics for 1939. Average residential use of electricity here in 1939 increased 70 kilowatt hours to reach a new high average of 2130 for the year—136 per cent more than the national average annual residence use of 900 kilowatt hours.
Unheralded and unsung, a monument to the perseverance of two groups is going forward today. Technically, the monument was to commemorate the exploration trip of the Lewis and Clark expedition in 1804. But the project started several years ago with the assistance of the works progress administration has had to overcome almost as many local obstacles as the original Lewis and Clark expedition.
A campaign to bring about a greater proportion of improved streets in The Dalles was launched with the recent announcement of a move to gravel the five-block stretch from Lincoln to Mount Hood Streets, on 12th Street.
The Wasco County Grain Growers association will be host Monday to farmers of the district at a tractor school and demonstration, it was announced today. An entertainment program is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., including music by the “Harvester Wranglers,” and motion pictures including comedy, scenic and action pictures. A new small size Diesel International tractor will be on display.
100 years ago — 1920
If the efforts of The Dalles businessmen do not go awry this city will possess before many months are passed a sawmill and cut-up plant. There is none such in The Dalles at this time, all lumber being shipped in from outside mills. This venture will be made possible by tapping the extensive timber belt of fine yellow pine and fir west and southwest of the city. Already representative of lumber concerns have been in the city looking over the situation with the view to establishing a lumber plant here.
H. A. Brown could not resist the lure of The Dalles. He formerly worked in the Frank Cotty barber shop. However, he left some time ago for Yakima. But after living in The Dalles he could not bring himself to live in Yakima. Today he returned to this city and has again allied himself with the Cotty tonsorial parlors.
No night school session will be held this evening at the local high school on account of the observance of Washington’s birthday, according to announcement given out today by City School Superintendent R. L. Kirk.
