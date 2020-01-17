20 years ago — 2000
New federal rules to protect endangered steelhead will impact water rights in the Mid-Columbia, possibly including two watersheds where the City of The Dalles draws its water supply. The National Marine Fisheries Service has proposed broad rules against harming endangered steelhead in Mid-Columbia streams, including Mill Creek and Dog River, both part of The Dalles’ water supply.
The city has gone around and around with a local man to get him to clean up his property on East Ninth Street. Now the city has upped the ante, giving him until yesterday (Monday) to clean up his property, or it will clean it up for him and require him to pay the estimated $4,000 or $5,000 cost.
WASHINGTON (AP) Thousands of Oregonians can ask: What economic boom? Only seven states had a bigger gap than Oregon between the 20 percent of state residents who earned the most money and the 20 percent who earned the least in the late 1990s.
40 years ago — 1980
They tore up the mortgage Thursday, setting the Original Wasco County Courthouse debt-free.
Is Ronald Reagan’s age a factor with the voters? Man on the Street asked that question this week and found that nine of 11 people contacted said no. Reagan, now 68, remains the front runner of the Republican candidates. Age and experience, some respondents said, should be a benefit, not a handicap.
Heidi Brockman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bob Brockman, will be installed as worthy advisor of Columbia Assembly, Order of Rainbow for Girls. Installation ceremonies will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Masonic Temple.
WASHINGTON (UPI)—Four teen-agers screamed abuse at an elderly woman to underline the sharp differences between those who want stiff penalties for marijuana use and those who think the punishment does more harm than the weed.
60 years ago — 1960
A series of traffic accidents involving Dalles residents was reported to city police during the weekend. Sunday, Michael Howard Babcock, 824 E. Ninth Street, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of an injured hand. Police report Babcock severely injured the index finger on his right hand when he attempted to separate a pair of locked automobile bumpers.
Heavy snowfall in one of the region’s worst storms of its kind in a number of years closed many schools and crippled transportation today. A number of reporting points recorded new layers of snow ranging up to a foot in depth. In The Dalles, the snowfall in the present storm measured 6.5 inches up to 8 a.m. and flakes fell steadily through the morning hours with no letup in sight.
Two musical groups from Multnomah School of Bible in Portland will present programs locally on Sunday.
GOLDENDALE, Wash. - Goldendale made its opener in the Yakima Valley “A” League a booming success Friday night, dumping Marquette, 65-50.
GRASS VALLEY- Grass Valley Rebekah lodge No. 118 held its regular meeting in the IOOF hall. Mrs. Bill Rolfe, noble grand, presided and 25 members were in attendance. Mrs. Willard Barnett gave her report on the United Nations meeting held in The Dalles in November. Plans were made for installation of new officers.
80 years ago — 1940
Embracing every major problem confronting The Dalles area, a comprehensive program of study today held approval of the local “steering committee” of five men, who recently were given responsibility of returning a plan to which public and civic agencies could coordinate their services.
Last lap of a guest to determine whether the state of Washington actually has an oft-rumored industrial advantage due to lower taxes than Oregon, began today with the arrival here of Nels S. Rogers, valuation engineer for the state tax commission. Rogers came to The Dalles to make a detailed study of The Dalles and Wasco County tax levies.
The Dalles today entered the annual campaign for funds to combat infantile paralysis by the distribution of Roosevelt birthday greeting cards at points of vantage throughout the city and the placing of coin collectors in restaurants, drug stores, department stores and specialty shops in spots, where they will be seen daily by the greatest number of people from now until January 30.
Wasco County’s population showed a decline during 1939 from the 1938 total, judging from vital statistics released today at the county health office. Resident births last year dropped to 170, off 14 from the 1938 total, while resident deaths increased from 108 in 1938 to 131 in 1939.
The state milk board has sliced Wasco County into two marketing areas, one in The Dalles and immediate vicinity remaining under the board’s price and marketing control, and the other in the outlying communities which will not be under state regulation, according to official orders received from the board.
The steamer Mohawk went downriver Wednesday night with a cargo of 50 tons of cherries after depositing approximately 25 tons of general cargo from the upriver haul, it was reported today by Manager Frank E. Whitcomb at the Port of The Dalles.
PORTLAND, Jan. 18, (UP) The Bonneville project, which along with Grand Coulee forms the Pacific northwest’s little TVA, is being put to work. An immense power grid, linking the two powerful dams on the Columbia River with all of Washington and Oregon, already is nearly completed. Fingers from the 220,000-volt main transmission lines will poke into hundreds of cities, towns, villages, hamlets and farm homes in the two states.
PARIS, Jan 18. (UP)—The refugee Polish government in France is collecting extensive reports on developments in conquered Polish territory, where refugees charge that German and soviet authorities have enforced campaigns of “pillage and maltreatment” of the people.
100 years ago — 1920
In observance of the funeral of Mrs. Anna Marshall Williams, pioneer resident of The Dalles, who died in her home in Seattle yesterday, Mayor Stadelman has proclaimed from 1:30 until 3:30 o’clock tomorrow afternoon a holiday. Mrs. Williams came to The Dalles in 1861 and was the founder of some of the city’s most prominent business institutions. She was born in London, England, in 1840. When six years of age she came to America. She was nearly 80 years old at the time of her death.
Education is the means by which bolshevism and ultra-radicalism can be stamped from the United States, was the opinion of General John J. Pershing, who yesterday morning spoke for 15 minutes to a crowd of Dalles citizens gathered at the local depot to pay tribute to the great American leader who not many months past was hurling his mighty legions, thousands strong, into the vortex of the most stupendous military cataclysm in history.
The Dalles high school basketball teams scored a double victory Saturday over the Wasco high boys and girls’ squads in the gymnasium at the local high school. The Dalles gents proved entirely too much for the visitors and the final count saw a total of score of 60 amassed for the locals against 11 for Wasco.
High School students henceforward are to be kept out of the pool halls of the city. This is not in its essence a morality drive. Boys no doubt could play pool under proper circumstances and still be clean and upright.
