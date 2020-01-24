20 years ago — 2000
The city council is tired of talking about the water rate structure and wants only to “tweak” the current format and be done with it. And the “tweaked” version does away with the punitive “conservation rates”—where the more water you use, the more it costs per 1,000 gallons in hope of encouraging people to water their lawns.
A long-range planning task force is slated to decide this week what it will recommend to The Dalles School Board as a future middle school site.
Proposed new salmon protection rules pack a wallop —violators could be fined up to $50,000 or sentenced to up to a year in jail. The local link in a chain of Northwest hearings will be held by the National Marine Fisheries Service 6 – 9 p.m. Thursday at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th Street, The Dalles.
Proposed new fish rules are making a big splash around the Northwest. Environmental groups say the draft rules don’t do enough for salmon, and industrialists say they go too far.
The city is considering raising its hotel room tax and giving part of the proceeds to the parks district to help with parks and trail maintenance. But the idea already faces opposition: A local man who helped defeat the council’s last attempt to raise the tax opposes this proposal as well.
WASHINGTON (AP)—Federal officials will not meet 145-year-old treaty obligations until they restore healthy salmon runs in the Pacific Northwest, tribal leaders plan to tell White House officials today.
40 years ago — 1980
Members of a Chamber of Commerce committee voted narrowly against a proposed $50,000 storm sewer levy, unanimously backed the renewal of the Recreation and Parks Levy and voted to boycott the Olympic Games if held in Russia.
St. Mary’s Academy seldom changes its flag. Through its history, the Knights of Columbus has furnished flags for the school. Ted Walker and Grand Knight Courtney Browning delivered the newest flag. St. Mary’s was established Aug. 4, 1864, and at that time was the only Catholic school in Eastern Oregon. One of the school’s major events of the year is a fund raiser auction scheduled for Fe. 9. A dinner featuring Mexican, Italian, Polish foods is planned with the auction following at 7:30.
Fire Engineer Earl Klindt of The Dalles City Fire Department hung up his uniform this morning at 8 o’clock after logging 43 years, 26 with the city, as a smoke eater. He began with forest service units and retired as an engineer.
A public hearing on a $3,308,467 budget for the 1980-81 school year, which has been approved by the district’s budget committee, will be held Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the administration building. That budget will be on the ballot on March 25.
As a result of President Carter’s plan to reinstate military registration, the Man on the Street asked several people whether or not the draft should be reinstated. Nine out of 10 persons asked about the draft felt that it should be resumed, but most felt that women should be drafted but not serve as combat troops.
PORTLAND, Ore. (UPI)—Government plans to protect habitat for the northern spotted owl in western Oregon have run into opposition from environmentalists who claim the plan is inadequate.
60 years ago — 1960
MORO—Effective work by firemen, plus snow cover on the roofs of nearby buildings, was credited with preventing spread of a fire early today that threatened to engulf a whole block of buildings on this Sherman County city’s main street. A 100 by 100-foot corner building containing the Moro Motors garage and the A & Z cabinet shop was swept by flames that erupted unnoticed and surged out of control before the alarm was sounded at 4:45 a.m.
Everyone who eats will pay, but grade school youngsters will get their spaghetti dinners at half-price tomorrow evening at The Dalles Junior High School. The price schedule, as explained today by the Senior High School PTA, sponsor of the fund-raising dinner, is one dollar for adults and junior and senior high students, and 50 cents for children of grade school age.
Several of the bid figures were separated by only small amounts when the Corps of Engineers opened bids for construction of a security building, security fencing and alterations to the Big Eddy garage building at The Dalles Dam.
Plan for Campaign—Members of the Keep Dalles Growing Committee of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce met this morning at the Chamber office to plan for next week’s campaign. Gordon Acker is chairman and J. Merton Stein is co-chairman for the campaign to obtain new memberships.
On-site payroll at John Day Dam during 1960 will be $11,000,000, President E. L. Fagan told members of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce board of directors at the weekly luncheon meeting yesterday.
A pre-school-age boy playing with matches set a mattress afire at 807 NE 14th Street Monday afternoon.
Members of The Dalles Lions Club plan an advance sale of tickets Wednesday for the annual March of Dimes dance Saturday night at the Armory. Music will be by Heck Harper and his band and the dance is open to the public.
A glaze of ice that made streets and highways hazardous and caused several schools in this area to close for the day was expected to melt clear this afternoon as temperatures rose.
80 years ago — 1940
The Dalles today was under half a foot of snow while virtually the entire juvenile population prepared to test its sleds on two major hills and skiing enthusiasts planned an excursion tonight to the hill south and east of the Eastern Oregon Tuberculosis hospital.
Max Kasberger was named chairman of the Wasco County chapter, American Red Cross, at a meeting held this week at the home of the Misses Anne and Elizabeth Lang. Kasberger will succeed H. R. Fancher, who has served in that capacity for the last five years.
Officials Visit Here—A business meeting of Safeway employees from stores at Bend, Condon, Arlington and the Mid-Columbia area was held Tuesday night at the Gold room of Hotel Dalles.
A five-inch snow overnight, coming on the heels of the half-foot snow the night before, added to the pleasure of county farmers and winter sports enthusiasts, meanwhile causing further complications to transportation facilities.
MAUPIN, Jan. 24.—An ice-skating contest for Maupin high school students and alumni was held Saturday at the Louis Woodside pond. A large crowd attended. First prizes were won by Garland Mayhew and Darrel Gutzler.
WASHINGTON—Termination of the American Japanese trade treaty brought renewed demands today by some senators for the United States “to get out of the Japanese-Chinese war” by placing an embargo on shipments of war materials to Japan.
100 years ago — 1920
In order that the farmers of Wasco County may better place their work upon a business basis, R. V. Gunn, federal farm management instructor, will speak to groups of farmers. Demonstration and instruction will be given on the keeping of records. The making of income tax reports by farmers will be facilitated by Gunn.
There are cases of influenza in this city. The fact is being talked about in hushed tones on the streets. However, there is absolutely no cause for apprehension.
Seed Potatoes for 200 Acres—Looking toward spring sowing of potatoes, two carloads of Netted Gem potatoes have been ordered by Frank Ingles and Ralph Butler of Dufur. The consignment will be enough to plant 200 acres. The variety has been shown exceptionally well adapted to Wasco County and is a fine grade tuber.
Burgett Gets Architect’s License—Chas. N. Burgett of The Dalles has been issued an architect’s license by the state board of architect examiners, it is announced today. Burgett is eminently deserving of such a certificate.
ST. PETER’S Church – Third and Lincoln streets. Morning services, 8 and 10:30. Evening services 7:30. Alter society first Sunday of the month, Social circle, first Thursday of the month. Young Peoples club second and third Mondays. Knights of Columbus, first and third Mondays. Rev. P.J. O’Rourke, pastor.
BERLIN—Germany will decline any request that she urge Holland to grant extradition of the former Kaiser, the Boureen Gazette said today. Germany, the newspaper pointed out, did not promise under the peace treaty to follow such course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.