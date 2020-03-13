20 years ago — 2000
Members of The Dalles American Legion, post 19, are at odds with one another over a decision to sell a number of antique wagons currently stored at Fort Dalles Museum. Legion members meet tomorrow night, and a motion will be made to give the wagons to the Fort Dalles Museum.
The Dalles High School staff has delayed scheduling classes for next year as it awaits the school board’s decision on a request to raise the amount of credits needed for students to graduate. Raising graduation credit requirements from 23 to 28 for incoming freshmen would also necessitate the addition of two teachers.
A freshman at Dufur High School died of a sudden illness Monday, and an autopsy was scheduled today to determine the cause. Jim Shultz felt ill while he was waiting with other students for track to begin shortly after school ended, according to Dufur supt. Jack Henderson. He sat down, Henderson reported, but his condition worsened quickly, and the school summoned Dufur ambulance first responders around 2:45 p.m.
24 girls have won the title and hundreds more have sought it. This year, the Dalles Junior Miss holds its 25th scholarship program and crowns its 25th Miss. Who knows which girl will win this year? But among the ones who’ve held the title before, it’s an experience they’ll never forget.
Kevin Kramer and Rich Rolen, assistant coaches at The Dalles High, were recently honored as Greco-Roman coaches of distinction by USA Wrestling, based in Colorado Springs, Colo. USA Wrestling is the national governing body of amateur wrestling in the United States. Tony Rolen, a sophomore wrestler at The Dalles, nominated both coaches for the award.
“9-1-1 Dispatch. What is your emergency?” These are the words that begin a telephone call parents hope their children will never have to make. If the situation does arise, first and second grade students at Mosier Elementary School will know what to do thanks to Deputy Chris McNeel from the Wasco County sheriff’s Office. McNeel runs the county’s officer in the school program. The power of the 9-1-1 emergency system is one of the many topics McNeel covers as he visits schools across the county.
LINCOLN CITY – The Dalles added a state basketball tournament trophy— and a huge one — to its collection, but it didn’t come by way of the prep ranks. Instead, the Dalles Oregon State Police traded in guns and badges for numbered uniforms and basketball shoes, winning their first OSP basketball tournament, held in Lincoln City, March 11-12.
Beginning next fall, families with more than one student athlete participating in sports can expect to pay less next year in athletic fees. The Dalles school board unanimously approved a cap on athletic fees for families with multiple students participating in school sports at its regular meeting on March 9.
The Northern Wasco County and Recreation District gave a unanimous thumbs up to the memorial project at Kelly Viewpoint – across from the Sorosis Park entrance – during Wednesday’s regular monthly board meeting.
40 years ago — 1980
Congressional candidate Denny Smith, Republican, will spend a day campaigning in The Dalles Friday. Smith seeks the Republican nomination and would face Cong. Al Ullman, Democrat.
Wahtonka High School will present Broadway’s adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Kiss Me Kate” with nearly 60 students participating in the production set for Mar. 14-15. “Kiss Me Kate’ is a play within a play,” said Marilyn Urness, Wahtonka’ s drama coach speaking of Broadway’s version of Shakespeare.
A policy to deal with reluctant learners at Wahtonka High School was approved by the District 9 school board at its March meeting Thursday night at Mosier. The board also approved some curriculum changes at the high school. The reluctant learner’s policy affects students who have been identified as not making an effort toward graduation and by their actions are negative influences at school.
Plans to build a facility to house a special education program in District 9 has been approved by the Wasco Education Service District’s superintendent’s advisory committee, Dr. Fred Krauss, ESD superintendent said Thursday.
The 1980 “4-H Babysitting Short Course” held in Dry Hollow, Colonel Wright, and Joseph Wilson Schools has been completed, according to Ed Bonham, Wasco County extension agent. Boys and girls, mostly from the sixth grade, took part in six different sessions – each geared to an important and different phase of babysitting.
Steve Dawson and Mark Wiesuigar combined on a three-hitter in the first game and Lakeridge scored all seven of its runs in the final four innings of the second game as it took a doubleheader from The Dalles in the season opener for both teams Saturday at Quinton Street Ballpark. The Indians had little success against Dawson and Wiesuigar in the first game, losing 3-0. John Johnson, the starting and losing pitcher for the Indians, collected two of the three hits of f the Lakeridge pair, rapping a single to open the second frame, then garnering a triple with a pair gone in the sixth inning.
60 years ago — 1960
A proposal for annexation of the Kargl-Dry Hollow School tract by Dalles City may be presented soon to the City Council. At its last meeting the District 12 school board took note of a summary of annexation factors affecting the acreage on which the new Dry Hollow elementary school is now being constructed, together with a nearby area owned by Frank Kargl and others.
HAVANA (UPI) – Premier Fidel Castro delivered a bitter harangue against the United States today and told Cubans they would have to prepare themselves for a “long struggle” against economic subversion and “aggression from abroad.” The premier told his countrymen they must tighten their belts and get used to the idea of spending millions of dollars on arms to save Cuba from the “powerful interests” threatening it.
Thirty-eight booth spaces have been sold, plus an auto show section, entertainment has been arranged and plans are moving ahead rapidly for The Dalles Lions Club Home and Auto Show, President Ralph Hogan of the Lions Club announced today.
Renaming the John Day Dam after Senator Richard L. Neuberger was called for today in letters to Oregon’s delegation and other U. S. Senators and Congressmen, by Representative Beulah Hand (D) Milwaukie, state vice-chairman of the Democratic Party of Oregon. “Sen. Richard L. Neuberger has taken his place among the immortals of resource conservation. He now is in the company of George Norris, Gifford Pinchot, Theodore Rossevelt, Harold Ickes and Bernard DeVoto, his teachers whom he revered” she said.
Mrs. Collis Moore of Moro National Republican committee woman for Oregon, announced today that Miss Virginia Wellington, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Wellington of The Dalles, has been named the winner of an all-expense paid trip to the National Republican Women’s Spring Conference in Washington, D. C.
A series of articles by W. H. McNeal of The Dalles, a member of the local Writers Workshop Club, is being featured in Orion Magazine, a metaphysical publication at Charlotte, N. C. McNeal said the magazine deals with the “fundamental causes and changes in all things.”
80 years ago — 1940
An assessed valuation that has dropped almost a quarter of a million dollars, plus an increase in the cost of operating the school system, has doubled Maupin school district taxes in the last five years, an analysis of records revealed today. The Dufur district, too, has had a millage rate for the last two years far greater than it was for many previous years, but the difficulty there has been a combination ofr a $30,000 decline in assessed valuation, a large amount of delinquent taxes and a heavy debt due to insufficient returns from levies.
The Wasco county public welfare commission yesterday approved a request for a $2,500 general assistance budget for April at its regular March session, it was reported today. The request is $100 less than was allowed for the present month. In February, $2,578.50 was spent on a $2,600 budget. Payments for March increased over February payments for old-age assistance, $5,702.50 to $5,637.50; aid to blind remained constant at $150; and aid to dependent children dropped $3. No new cases were approved.
Spurred by early reports that tourist travel to the Pacific northwest will be unusually heavy this season, The Dalles Chamber of Commerce advertising committee will meet tomorrow at noon to consider plans for attracting—and pleasing—this area’s share of 1940 visitors.
Some 40 candidates for The Dalles high school baseball team yesterday answered an opening call by Coach Vernon Sprague, who said today the Indians would present a relatively experienced team this year—with the exception of the mound corps.
Many times in the past Mary K. Brittain, one of The Dalles’ most picturesque figures, has brought coffee to the city’s fire fighters while they battled blazes. Last night the firemen had a chance to repay this debt—almost. Shortly after 9 o’clock an alarm came into the fire hall that there was a blaze at her home. They clanged the shrot distance from the city hall to the woman’s dwelling, between the Union Pacific railroad and The Dalles Hotel. They were greeted to an irritated Mary K. Brittain—a message had been sent to the fire department that, should an alarm come in, she was merely fumigating spiders, but was not delivered.
AMSTERDAM (UPI)—The European war, in which they have no part, is costing the people of the Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland millions of dollars a day. They don’t like the war, don’t want to enter it and pray that it will soon be ended.
100 years ago — 1920
Because his wife Bertha L. Nichols frequently lost control of her temper and would swear at him and call him vile names and attempt to hit him in the face and over the head with her hands and fists, William W. Nochols is seeking divorce through the local courts. The couple were married...in 1902 and have seven children.
Under the firm name of W. A. Johnston & Son, W. A. and Charles Johnston about April 1 will open a general garage and auto sales room in the cement structure being built by Sheriff Levi Chrisman and County Commissioner Fritz Clausen in Second Street. The new firm will be separate and distinct from the organization now conducting a grocery and implement business. Attached to the new firm will be “Jack” McMahon who will have charge of the repair department. He will conduct a general machine shop in connection.
The Walther-Williams company has negotiated for the purchase of three lots on East Third Street between Federal and Laughlin streets, a total frontage of 150 feet, part of which at least will be used for storage by the concern. The transfer includes the Columbia Lumber company with its planing mill covering a frontage of 50 feet and another equal frontage formerly used to stack lumber and a 50 foot frontage adjacent to the Walthier-Williams hardware building.
ADVERTISEMENT: Man’s Best Age. A man is as old as his organs; he can be as vigorous and healthy at 70 as at 35 if he aids his organs in performing their functions. Keep your vital organs healthy with Gold Medal Harlem Oil capsules. The world’s standard remedy for kidney, bladder and uric acid troubles since 1695; corrects disorders; stimulates vital organs. All druggists, three sizes. Look for the name Gold Medal on every box and accept no imitations.
