20 years ago – 1999
Wasco County is cutting its corrections work crew program due to the decision by the state Legislation to pay less for prisoners.
Dam removal isn’t the only option for salmon recovery, indicates a federal report issued today. But breaching or removing earthen flanks so the river can run around concrete structures left behind four lower Snake River dams remains in two of the four options presented by federal managers.
The Northern Wasco County Park and Recreation District Columbia Gorge Ballet will present the first annual full length “Nutcracker” on Dec. 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. at The Dalles High School Auditorium.
The courtroom will be the likely venue for the next round of the Columbia Gorge casino struggle, if the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs decide to pursue the project on tribal land east of Hood River. Local casino opponents are gearing up again and counting on some well-heeled allies to back them up in their effort to stop the tribes’ casino plans.
September may get a lot cooler in the Gorge. Promoters of the Jazz on the Water festival in Newport hope to make Hood River the new home of their three-day music event beginning next year.
The Oregon Court of Appeals Monday dismissed the legal challenge to the 1998 election of Wasco County Judge John Mabrey. The court determined the case became moot when defendant Mabrey was sworn into office on Jan. 4.
The impending departure of planner Tom Boyatt means the City of The Dalles is working to rebuild a planning staff severely whittled down by staff turnover. As of Friday, department director Dan Durow will be the only full-time planner left in the Planning and Economic Development Department.
The Dalles can expect to gain an office superstore sometime in middle or late February. Staples, Inc., operator of more than 1,000 office superstores worldwide, has announced plans to open a store in The Dalles.
Going Up: The new construction under way next to the Dairy Queen in The Dalles will be new rental center.
WASHINGTON—Drivers are motionless in Seattle, bedeviled in Boston and hung up in the heartland. A nationwide study that details the snarling of American roads finds congestion just about everywhere in urban centers, even in places that were freewheeling only 15 years ago.
40 years ago – 1979
The first phase of repairs to the south navigation lock wall at John Day Lock and Dam will begin in February by the Army Corps of Engineers’ Portland District.
MORO Authorities today were looking for three Mexican males suspected in the $30,000 burglary of a ranch home near here on Thursday. Sherman County Sheriff Gerald Lohrey said at noon today jewelry, cameras and guns were taken from the home of J.K. McKeans between 9 a.m. and noon. The family was not at home at the time.
Mrs. John Easton served dessert luncheon to 14 Past Noble Grand Club members and three guests, assisted by Mrs. Evelyn Lowell.
New officers were elected for Mid-Columbia Credit Women-International during a meeting at the Kopper Kitchen.
Gateway Presbyterian church has received 15 persons into membership during the last two Sundays. They are Helen, Broughton, Don and Barbara Buchanan, Jerry and Connie Christensen, Scott Dunlop, Keith and Janet Harmon, Suzie Newbury, John and Shirley Russ, Fran Seden, Mary Triperinas and Inez Van Ostrand.
TEHRAN, Iran (UPI) Moslem students holding the U.S. Embassy today threatened to use harsher measures against their hostages if the United States allows the Shah to be moved to any country except Iran. The threat, broadcast over loudspeakers at the occupied embassy, was hailed with shrieks of “Down with America: and “Death to Carter” by more than 100,000 demonstrators returning from Muslim sabbath prayers at Tehran University.
60 years ago – 1959
Eight Mile Extension Unit studied Chinese customs at a “do as you like” meeting on Nov. 12 at the PP & L meeting room.
Parents will visit classrooms tonight and on Thursday evening in further local observance of American Education Week.
New-car automobile dealerships in The Dalles employ 167 persons, representing 600 dependents and have a payroll in excess of $1,000,000, Dave Abrams, vice president of United States National bank of Portland, told members of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce.
Beginning Nov. 22, the Wasco County Library will be open from 2 to 5 p.m. Sundays, librarian Mary Frances Gilbert announces. The library will be open for reading only during those hours, she said.
William Edgar Baxter, 81, died Monday afternoon at the home of his son, Lynn, at Dufur.
NEW YORK (UPI)—Commissioner Ford Frick said today that organized baseball will recognize the Continental League as a third major circuit “as soon as it complies with the standards agreed upon.”
NEW ORLEANS (UPI)—A four-way federal investigation opened today into the mysterious crash of a National Airlines plane in the Gulf of Mexico.
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (UPI)—A mysterious object observed by a number of persons floated out of the sky Monday on a red and “whitish” parachute and sank in the Pacific Ocean. What was it and where did it come from? Nobody seems even able to hazard a guess. The Coast Guard conducted a several hours’ long search.
80 years ago – 1939
Someone is apt to get a severe butt out of a case which went before the justice court here today. Edward Grimm of near Rowena, who has been accused in a complaint signed by William H. March, private prosecutor, of permitting domestic animals (i.e., goats) to run at large in Wasco county, was released under $25 bail today after he had pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Glenn O. Allen.
An opinion that may undermine a large part of the financial support given the Inland Empire Waterways association by Oregon counties was handed down today by District Attorney T. Leland Brown, who held that $500, budgeted by Wasco county for advertising purposes, must be spent for printed material boosting county resources and cannot be used to finance support of the waterways group.
Residential power users in The Dalles were asked today to “take a vacation” Monday afternoon from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. while the Pacific Power and Light company cuts transmission lines into its new relay and switch system at the power company’s substation at the foot of the Fourth Street grade.
PORTLAND, Nov. 17. (UP)—The army engineers today awarded a $503,000 contract for channel deepening work on the Columbia river between Vancouver, Wash., and Bonneville Dam to the General Construction Co., of Seattle.
PRAGUE, Nov. 17. (UP)—Nazis today executed nine Czech students by a firing squad on charges of perpetrating “acts of resistance” and attacking Germans. An official announcement said that many others were arrested and that Czech universities had been closed for three years.
100 years ago – 1919
John Haney was reported killed in yesterday’s ambush fight northwest of Centralia by I. W. W. The gunmen is a cousin of District Attorney Francis V. Galloway.
Lack of government aid in ridding the county of coyotes, which kill sheep, hogs and chickens, is caused by insufficient federal funds according to the district Predatory Animal Inspector’s office at Pendleton. Government hunters and trappers in certain sections of this county have been retired.
The annual Elks’ Memorial day services will be held in this city on Sunday, December 7, and appropriate ceremonies in commemoration of the dead of the benevolent order will be featured.
For the purpose of standardizing certain high schools in Wasco county, Assistant State Superintendent of Schools, E. F. Carleton will arrive in the city this afternoon and tomorrow will accompany A. E. Gronewald, county superintendent, on a tour including Antelope and Shaniko.
Returns of the Third Red Cross roll call for city, county and chapter are incomplete. The total memberships for Wasco county to date are 2420. Complete returns from Wamic show a gain of 13 over last year, the finest showing thus far made.
“Wasco County residents are face to face with the heaviest taxations ever levied in the county.” This was the assertion of County Judge Adkisson today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.