20 years ago – 1999
Nolan Young negotiated with The Dalles City Council Monday night to make changes in his city manager employment contract. The changes are designed to bring his contract more closely in line with those of city managers in comparable cities, as well as to help him operate more effectively in his job.
Kick-off the holiday season at the American Cancer Society’s Fourth Annual Festival of Trees. The tree auction will be held Friday, Dec. 3 at the St. Peter’s parish Center starting at 7 p.m.
A bi-state study examining the possibility of replacing the Hood River interstate bridge may be among the projects in jeopardy thanks to Washington voters’ approval of I-695 last week. The statewide ballot measure eliminated the state’s notoriously high annual vehicle excise tax in favor of a flat $30 yearly registration fee and put limits on all other tax and fee increases.
The question before Wasco County certainly isn’t “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” It’s closer to “Who Wants to Do Without a Million?” Like it or not, the county will probably be a million dollars poorer in the 2000-2001 fiscal year, budget officials say.
Bells will ring for this year’s Christmas Starlite Parade, which starts at 6 p.m., Friday. Entries will follow the theme “Bells of Christmas.”
WASHINGTON (AP) —Before and after the turkey, almost 30 million passengers will take to the skies this Thanksgiving week.
40 years ago – 1979
A storm that brought snow to much of the state and freezing rain and icy road conditions to the Mid-Columbia area has been blamed for one death in Southern Oregon.
Fall flowers and leaves accented the dining table for a potluck dinner which opened the recent meeting of Fort Dalles Temple, Pythian Sisters.
Having a “little old lady” elbow you out of line at a Broadway theater is an unexpected thing but being part of Macy’s annual Thanksgiving parade is an experience worth it. Those were some of the feelings of The Dalles High School trombonist Nathan Dunsmore, who spent a week in New York as one of the 102 prep musicians in the McDonald’s (hamburger) All-American band for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Many residents of The Dalles feel that invading Iran is not the way to secure the release of the American hostages held in our embassy in Tehran. Man on the Street found most of the people interviewed were upset over the takeover of the embassy, but were in a dilemma to the method of securing the release of the hostages.
NEW YORK (UPI)—The deposed shah of Iran told a television interviewer he wants to leave New York Hospital and return “as soon as possible” to his home in exile in Mexico.
Thirteen members attended a recent Navy Mothers meeting conducted by Commander Luetta Tibbets. Mrs. Rose Chaddic was installed as a new member by Mrs. Anna Deardorff.
WASHINGTON (UPI)—The Pentagon announced today it is canceling all flight training programs for Iranian military personnel in the United States.
60 years ago – 1959
A counter-agreement on the proposed U.S. Highway 30 by-pass at The Dalles was signed yesterday by Dalles Mayor John Howe and forwarded to the state highway department. In a covering letter accompanying the agreement Mayor Howe states: “The Rail Revision plan is superior to all other plans proposed and considered because it assures complete accessibility of our waterfront and industrial areas by railway, highway and waterway.”
Six churches in the city are completing work this week on floats for the Christmas religious parade planned Friday at 2 p.m. in downtown The Dalles.
The Dalles Junior Chamber of Commerce said today it will use its organization to conduct a widespread campaign urging people to continue their polio shot series, instead of conducting a third clinic.
Two cars were damaged, but no one was injured yesterday morning in a traffic accident at Jefferson and Second streets.
City Police yesterday recovered a .22 caliber Hi Standard pistol reported last Nov. 16 stolen from a cabin at Dinty’s Café, Biggs Junction.
Recommendations on the federal farm program and other subjects were being put in final form today following Monday’s fall meeting of the Wasco County Wheat Growers Association.
WASHINGTON (UPI)—The Supreme Court said Monday that “suspicion is not enough” to permit FBI agents to arrest a citizen.
CHICAGO (UPI)—A four-engine freight plane, apparently on fire and trying to make an emergency landing at fogbound Midway Airport, crashed and exploded amidst homes and an apartment house before dawn today.
80 years ago – 1939
When Al Rosa, Dalles end, converted the extra point after Roger Dick’s touchdown following a pass from Ray Frantz, the goal proved the winning margin in the Thanksgiving day game with Astoria here yesterday.
The season of wrecks once more is at hand—especially in the Mid-Columbia area where frost, rain and snow combine to make highways hazardous.
Glenn Terry, fireman for the Tillamook force, and his son, Glenn Jr., visited local firemen today.
Among the young people coming home to spend the Thanksgiving holiday are Miss Coramae Van Winkle and Miss Barbara Kunsman, who attend LInfield college at McMinnville.
As maritime men see it, it is going to be a race between the return of congress and the acts of certain ship owners as to whether U.S.-made vessels will go to the bottom. Loopholes within the neutrality law made no provision against the well-known flag-transfer of ships to neutrals.
OREGON CITY, Nov. 24. (UP)—Gerald Staino, about 30, publisher of the Portland Italian newspaper “The Progressive,” was booked at the Clackamas county jail today on three chageds of criminal libel. Bail was set at $1,000 on each count.
LONDON, Nov. 24. (UP)—The Netherlands is considering questioning in the world court at the Hague the legality of Britain’s extension of economic warfare to German exports, well informed diplomatic quarters said today.
BERLIN, Nov. 24. (UP)—The Warsaw populace has been ordered vaccinated against typhus, the German news agency D. N. B. reported today.
100 years ago – 1919
During the past 36 hours two attempts to enter and rob city homes have been made and one bold robbery committed, according to reports reaching the police department. Last night a thief boldly entered the room of Timothy Burns in the Henry Cue residence at 320 Third street, saw Burn’s trousers hanging on the wall, appropriated a $10 bill and sauntered down the stairs and out on the street.
Letting of contracts for construction of the section of the Columbia river highway between The Dalles and the Deschutes river will be delayed until next year if the assertions made by State Highway Commissioner R. A. Booth to County Commissioner Fritz Clausen of Wasco county, that the state now has no funds available for the purpose, hold in the case.
Hopelessly beaten on their own field, with the score 39 to 0 against them, the Hood River High School football team last Saturday quite cold with three minutes left to play in the third quarter, walked off the gridiron and the undisputed title to the championship of the MId-Columbia league is now vested in the local pigskin warriors.
WASHINGTON, Nov. 24.—President Wilson, who has been recovering rapidly from his nervous breakdown, is writing his message to congress, urging an extensive program of domestic legislation, it was learned today at the White House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.