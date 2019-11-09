Looking Back
20 years ago – 1999
Skate park supporters will have to wait until city staff determine what work can be done without cash outlay from The Dalles City Council for additional financial help. Representatives of the Ben Rockwell Memorial Skate Park came to city council in early October asking for $15,000 to complete the park.
Mosier library beckons to three boys off the street as Iva Harmon opens the door. But she must shoo them away, because the library isn’t open—it’s only open from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Tuesdays. Harmon, who has lived in Mosier more than 40 years and raised six children here, would like to see that change.
Mid-Columbia Senior Center will be holding its Mid-Year Rummage sale on Dec. 10 and 11. You may bring your saleable items to the Mid-Columbia Senior Center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Hazardous working conditions caused by continual falling rock have set back the completion date of the Mosier Twin Tunnels project. The construction of the 700-foot-long protective structure over the west entrance to the tunnels, originally scheduled to be finished last August, will extend into next year.
The Dalles City Council joined in an effort Monday to eliminate some restrictive airshed language from the scenic area management plan, but not without some opposition from the audience.
The Dalles girls soccer team thumped South Umpqua 4-0 Tuesday at Kramer Field to advance to the quarterfinals of the OSAA/U.S. Bank Class 3A-2A-1A state championships for the first time in team history.
The second annual Safeway Supermarket Saturday collected five heaping grocery carts full of food and $452 in cash to help hungry people in the area.
40 years ago – 1979
District 9 school board members Thursday asked for the county to speed up its project to straighten Chenowith Loop Road near the Chenowith Primary School. The board asked its superintendent of schools, John Meredith, to write the county asking that the road project be placed as top priority.
Don Alcoke, an investigator for the Oregon State Department of Labor, will be the speaker for a program on discrimination and employment, Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Wahtonka High School, Room 209. The program is first of a series being presented free by Treaty Oak Education Center on five consecutive Tuesdays.
Nine people were indicted by the Wasco County grand jury which met Thursday.
A no-host social hour followed by dinner and dancing will be features of this year’s fall dinner dance sponsored annually by the Women’s Auxiliary of The Dalles General Hospital as another of the organization’s several fund-raising events.
The Dalles American Legion Post 19 will hold a mass initiation for an estimated 360 members on Saturday in Legion Hall at 7 p.m. According to a spokesman for Post 19, “The initiation hasn’t been held for nearly 15 years. We want to start the ritual up again, especially for those holding office.”
The Northern Wasco PUD has withdrawn a request for point of delivery service as a condition for the BPA purchase of four miles of transmission lines in the south end of Wasco County.
By United Press International. The U.S. Army, which said it ultimately plans to transfer leaking chemical canisters to fresh munitions such as rockets or artillery shells, said Thursday it has no intention of destroying the weapons at the Umatilla Army Depot. Gov. Vic Atiyeh has called for destruction of the weapons at the depot six miles west of Hermiston, saying he did not believe the chemicals, including nerve gas, were necessary as a deterrent to war.
TEHRAN, Iran (UPI)—Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched on the occupied U.S. Embassy today, hailed rejection of talks on ending the six-day crisis and burned an Uncle Sam effigy of President Carter to shouts of “Burn, Carter, Burn.”
60 years ago – 1959
The state board of parole and probation returned Mrs. Jean Olson, 28, The Dalles, to the women’s section of the Oregon state penitentiary, the Wasco county district attorney’s office said today. Mrs. Olson was taken into custody as a parole violator here last Tuesday after she allegedly made anonymous phone calls to a local apartment building warning the building would be set afire. Mrs. Olson was originally sentenced to four years in the penitentiary Jan. 25, 1957, after pleading guilty to a charge in Circuit Court of first degree arson.
Port of The Dalles Commission voted last night to discuss further the details of construction of a new grain elevator for the port by a group represented by Kenneth Fridley, Sherman county grain grower.
W. S. Nelson, The Dalles Chamber of Commerce manager, told the board of directors at its weekly luncheon meeting yesterday that employment of 2,000 men is expected on the John Day Dam project early in 1961.
PORTLAND, Ore. (UPI)—The Oregonian and the Oregon Journal, whose stereotypers went on strike today, announced plans to publish a joint newspaper “as soon as possible.”
WASHINGTON (UPI) —The United States pushed ahead today with plans to develop and build its first military space ship, a winged, Buck Rogers-like glider called the Dyna Soar. The space craft, which has been under study since June, 1958, will be boosted into orbit by a Titan intercontinental ballistic missile.
80 years ago – 1939
A vivid picture of actual incidents of the great war—incidents which even now are being repeated on the western front—a picture destined long to remain in the memory of those who witnessed it, was given Thursday night by a cast of 11 students under the direction of A. C. Hingston, Dalles high school dramatics instructor.
Fifteen years after he signed a verdict, as foreman of a jury, finding Roscoe Herman Wilson guilty of larceny of a bull, Sheriff Harold Sexton held the same man in custody today on a similar charge.
A question over the legality of WPA expenditures for construction of dams sponsored by irrigation districts, raised by a WPA official in Washington, D. C., since completion of the Rock Creek Dam near Wamic, today sent T. Leland Brown, attorney for the irrigation district, hurrying to a conference with State Engineer Charles E. Stricklin and State WPA Administrator E. H. Griffith at Portland.
PORTLAND, Nov. 10. (UP)—The upper Columbia river’s newest and most powerful tug is scheduled to slide down the ways at a Portland dock tomorrow morning into the waters of the Willamette.
THE HAGUE, Nov. 10. (UP)—The Netherlands intensified its preparations to defend itself today although official quarters continued to deny that there has been any specific threat to its neutrality. A United Press staff correspondent toured the zone close to the German frontier and found great activity in progress to complete the defenses there.
BERLIN, Nov. 10. (UP)—Newspapers said today that the bombing of the Munich beer hall shrine of nazism in an attempt to assassinate Adolf Hitler had caused angry demonstrations throughout the country “including the Ruhr.”
100 years ago – 1919
As drastically opposed to the Non-partisan league and frankly against joining with the labor unions’ present fight for the universal eight hour day as detrimental to the best interests of farmers, was the unanimous decision voiced by the most enthusiastic and spirited meeting ever held by the Wasco county Farmer’s union convention which met last Saturday afternoon at Dufur.
Arrested for speeding in the city of Portland last night, Damon Trout, 19 years of age, was investigated and found to be driving a stolen automobile—the property of Charles Roth of this city.
Window glass was shattered and damaged to the extent of $400 was done to equipment and building, by the explosion of the gasoline tank attached to a brazing torch in Kirk’s garage this morning.
All set. They’re off. The American Legion will launch a whirlwind campaign for memberships in the American Red Cross tomorrow, Armistice day.
LONDON, Nov. 10.—That the nationwide roundup of radicals now being conducted by the American government was a “measure of panic to which the government was driven by events of the past few months,” was the assertion appearing in the Chronicle. It was written by the labor correspondent of the Chronicle who has recently returned from America.
ROME, Nov. 10.—Clashes between the Arditi and the socialists throughout Italy marked the second anniversary of the Russian revolution, according to dispatches received here. Several persons were shot and many arrests were made in Milan.
